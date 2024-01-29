Philips’ US sales of sleep apnea devices face years-long halt after FDA deal

Philips’ US sales of sleep apnea devices face years-long halt after FDA deal

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) – Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) will not sell new devices to treat sleep apnea in the U.S. in the coming years as it works to comply with a settlement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday.
 
The agreement followed the recall of millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea in 2021 because of concerns that foam used to reduce noise from the devices could degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks.
 

/by
You might also like
OzempicSuspected fake Ozempic puts several in hospital in Austria
Sanofi, Sobi and Midatech Gain FDA’s Vote of Confidence in Hemophilia, Cancer
FDA signVeru moves forward with late-stage COVID study despite FDA roadblock
FDAReutersFDA panel urges Acrotech to speed up study on cancer drugs
FDAReutersFDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru’s COVID-19 drug
exit signIntercept shares tumble on concerns over NASH drug prospects
ZantacJudge weighs key evidence ahead of first Zantac cancer trial
exit signMagenta cuts 5 executives, 84% of staff following patient death