Physicians lack consensus on patient choice between branded and generic drugs

Generic drugs present a notable absence of consensus among physicians within the realm of healthcare regarding patients’ choice between branded and generic alternatives. This lack of a clear stance among healthcare providers prompts an in-depth investigation into the myriad factors shaping their perspectives, including efficacy, patient preferences, and cost considerations. Understanding these dynamics is pivotal for promoting informed decision-making and improving patient outcomes in medication management, according to a survey* by GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest Thematic Intelligence report, “ Generic Drugs – Physician Perspective,” reveals that the US, Italy, and Japan collectively accounted for over 60% of physicians who held strong opinions on whether patients should have the option to choose between branded or generic drugs for their prescriptions, while the UK, France, Germany, and Spain had the lowest average at around 40%.

Shiva Narayana, Associate Project Manager in Pharma at GlobalData, comments: “The lack of a strong opinion among physicians regarding patients’ choice between branded and generic drugs suggests various factors at play influencing physicians’ perspectives, such as efficacy, patient preferences, and cost-effectiveness.”

To address this situation, it is essential to foster open communication and collaboration between physicians and patients. Physicians should engage in thorough discussions with patients about the benefits and potential drawbacks of both branded and generic medications.

Narayana concludes: “Overall, promoting shared decision-making, enhancing physician education, and aligning healthcare policies with evidence-based practices can help address the lack of strong opinions among physicians regarding patient choice in medication selection. By doing so, patient outcomes can be optimized while ensuring healthcare affordability and accessibility.”

*GlobalData’s survey fielded with 295 healthcare industry professionals in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Japan from January to March 2024.

Source: GlobalData