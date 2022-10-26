POCN launches the only breast cancer education portal to leverage brand power of NPs and PAs

BOONTON, N.J. – October 26, 2022 – POCN , the largest nurse practitioner (NP) and physician associate (PA) network in the United States, today announces the launch of its Breast Cancer Center of Excellence , a central portal to educate NPs and PAs about the latest news and best practices in patient screening and the diagnosis of breast cancer. POCN’s Breast Cancer Center of Excellence is the only resource curated by practicing expert NPs and PAs that is promoted to relevant NPs and PAs.

Why this matters to pharma marketers:

It’s the only resource curated by practicing NPs and PAs that is targeted to relevant NPs and PAs

Provides a trusted platform for pharmaceutical and life science companies to reach relevant NPs and PAs

Led by faculty advisors who curate the content and are in contact with the participating NP and PA community

“The Breast Cancer Center of Excellence was developed to offer NPs and PAs a central, curated portal for the latest information from their peers who work in the breast cancer specialty,” says Richard Zwickel, CEO of POCN. “This portal will also provide brand partners with a targeted product education space for these important front-line treaters.”

POCN offers a robust mix of data driven product education solutions, from market research and therapeutic news and insights to digital marketing services, allowing industry to find and support relevant NP and PA with Breast Cancer Patients. For more information, visit pocngroup.com

To visit the Breast Cancer Center of Excellence, click here

About POCN

In light of the evolving and expanding role of the NP and PA in today’s healthcare landscape, POCN is a data and influence driven engagement network with 400,000 NPs and PAs, who trust POCN to help them Learn, Earn, Care and Connect. Pharma and life sciences companies work with POCN to identify, reach and engage these important clinicians based on their patient panel (Dx & Rx), local and regional peer communities, and personal preferences to deliver branded and disease-related information in omni-channel formats. POCN’s proprietary data, insights, and commercial solutions are triggered via real-time clinical behaviors and have proven ROI​. For more information, visit www.POCN.com

Source: POCN