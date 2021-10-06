Polarean Imaging says FDA rejects new drug application, shares slump

(Reuters) – Polarean Imaging (POLX.L) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not approve its application for a new drug-device combination product, sending its shares tumbling 60%.

The clinical-stage company, which is making a product that uses MRI technology to help diagnose lung disease, identify and monitor the treatment, said the U.S. drug regulator had issues that were “technical or manufacturing-related in nature”.

The company said it would work on the issues identified by the FDA and that it plans to resubmit a new drug application for the product as soon as possible.

Polarean’s shares were down 57% at 44.25 pence at 1341 GMT, hitting a one-year low.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/polarean-imaging-says-fda-rejects-new-drug-application-shares-slump-2021-10-06