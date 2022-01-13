Poorer nations reject over 100 million COVID shots as many close to expiration

Poorer nations reject over 100 million COVID shots as many close to expiry

January 13, 2022; 10:39 AM EST

By

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/more-than-100-million-covid-19-vaccines-rejected-by-poorer-nations-dec-unicef-2022-01-13

/by