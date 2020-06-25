Post COVID-19: Tips for Virtual Pitches

By Ken Winell, Chief Technology Officer, Greater Than One

As we moved from going to an office every day, to sheltering in place, the proliferation of web and video conferencing has exploded! Zoom parties and now even Hollywood entertainment are being presented via these platforms as people seek ways to stay connected virtually.

But what happens after the lockdowns are lifted? What will agencies and clients do? Has our behavior changed for good?? Is this the “new” normal?

Let’s start with new business, something that every agency will be seeking aggressively. In the past, we received RFPs, arranged for a live Q&A session, put together a response and then everyone hunkers together to brainstorm and create the pitch. Have you ever seen the movie “Nothing in Common” with Tom Hanks and Jackie Gleason? The creative director (Hanks) assembles everyone in a room and works various pitch elements until they are ready to fly into the client office and present. These pitches were not just to assess the strategy and creative but also the team chemistry. Fast forward to post COVID-19 … the brainstorming and pitches have occurred virtually, and it begs for some best practices so that the Agency can be as effective virtually as they are live. Here are a few simple ones to follow:

Lighting – Ready for your close up!

With laptop/tablet cameras or even more expensive external web cams , the video quality (assuming good internet bandwidth) is important. Many persons don’t realize this and project dark images. Make sure you practice together so you can assess the lighting and angles of the team. The lighting can be solved with an inexpensive Ring Light adding soft tone and better contrast so each individual is seen.

(https://www.amazon.com/inch-Ring-Light-Tripod- Stand/dp/B07QKMXSBW/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&qid=1589556848&sr=8-1&srs=19600289011)

Background – Avoid your cats or kids playing behind you!

Both Zoom and Teams allow you change your background, some agencies are already creating a standard (ie: TV News reporting) so that persons on the call see a uniform experience. And no it is not “cute” when you have balloons or a background and then your angle chops off half your nose. Make sure to position yourself and look straight on to the camera. This is a pitch and should be as professional as possible while still showing some personality and chemistry.

Remember to Maintain Focus

It is tempting to be efficient and answer emails an incoming texts. Remember persons on the other end can tell if you are typing or distracted.

Positioning: Keeping Socially Distant from your camera!

If your head takes up the entire screen, you are too close. Nobody wants to see anyone crawling through the monitor. Find a good distance, usually 2-3 feet away, so your audio is clear (using internal mic).

Recording – For Posterity!

It may prove helpful to record a pitch rehearsal and presentation to find improvements. Just like any pitch, practice help. If you are going to record, be sure to announce the recording at the start of the meeting, and it is also a best practice to share the link to all attendees afterwards too.