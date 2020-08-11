Potential Delay in Filing for Approval of Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FA Drug

Reata Pharmaceuticals Sees Hiccup in Filing for Approval of FA Drug

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals plunged more than 33% Monday after the company announced a potential delay in plans to seek approval of omaveloxolone, an investigational treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).

Texas-based Reata Pharmaceuticals announced the potential delay Monday when it released its 2nd quarter financial report. In October of last year, Reata executives touted data from the second part of its Phase II MOXIe trial that met the goal of modified Friedreich’s Ataxia Rating Scale (mFARS) after 48 weeks of treatment.

The mFARS is a physician-assessed neurological rating scale used to measure FA disease progression. The test includes four sections that measure the patient’s performance of activities, including speaking and swallowing, upper limb coordination, lower limb coordination, and standing and walking. The FDA initially indicated that mFARS is an acceptable primary endpoint to evaluate the effect of omaveloxolone for the treatment of patients with FA, the company said in October when it first announced the MOXIe results.