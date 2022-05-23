https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/BioSpaceMonkeypoxvirus5-23-2022.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-05-23 09:30:50 2022-05-23 12:02:59 Potential third U.S. case of monkeypox detected, but officials not sounding alarm