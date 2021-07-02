Power Hour discussion: Women and Health with Princess Dina Mired

On Thursday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, join us for a discussion on Women and Health, moderated by Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, a noted health advocate and Special Envoy for Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) at Vital Strategies.

This interactive discussion will touch on a wide range of issues, from how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected women’s health globally, to the current state of sexual and reproductive health and rights, and how changing our approach to data can expose important drivers of poor health in women.

Princess Dina Mired will be joined by Christina Chang, Deputy CEO at Vital Strategies and Fatima Marinho, Principal Technical Advisor, Vital Strategies Brazil office.

The conversation will be happening on the “Public Health Power Hour” – a weekly hour-long discussion open to the public on the Clubhouse app (no invitation needed).

Join on Clubhouse