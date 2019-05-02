ADDITIONS OF KEY FORMER PAYER DECISION MAKERS COX, DANIELSON, AND LOPATA WILL PROVIDE CLIENTS WITH WINNING STRATEGIES TO ADDRESS LATEST TRENDS IN

RAPIDLY CHANGING HEALTHCARE MARKETPLACE

APRIL 25, 2019 – New York, NY – Precision for Value, part of Precision Value & Health, the market leader in supporting global pharmaceutical and life science companies in demonstrating the value and outcomes of innovative medical products, today announced further strategic expansion of its Access Experience Team with the hiring of former payer and integrated delivery network (IDN) decision makers Ryan Cox, Dan Danielson, and Erin Lopata.

In addressing their clients’ urgent need to leverage real-world market insights in response to growing public, government, and payer scrutiny over drug pricing and access, Precision has assembled the Access Experience Team, an industry-leading core of 22 former market access decision makers with a direct understanding of the evolving drug marketplace and strong ties to the payer community. By understanding how market access stakeholders measure value and the supporting evidence, the Access Experience Team has worked across Precision’s business units to help dozens of clients secure desired levels of market access for their innovative medical treatments.

“As the healthcare marketplace continues to evolve and change, new strategies and stakeholders are gaining in prominence—including IDNs, pharmacoeconomics, value analysis, quality measures, and integration between payers and PBMs,” explains Jeremy Schafer, senior vice president and head of the Access Experience Team. “To meet these new challenges, Precision is excited to be leveraging the veteran expertise of Ryan, Dan, and Erin; their strategies in navigating these emerging areas will allow us to keep pace and further augment our market-leading Access Experience Team of former access decision makers, providing even more value to our global clients.”

Ryan Cox, BS Pharma, RPh, MBA, brings over 25 years of pharmacy experience, including nearly 20 years of experience in managed care; he joins the Access Experience Team in the role of vice president. Prior to coming to Precision, Ryan was Director of Specialty Pharmacy Strategies at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, where he was responsible for overall specialty drug strategy. He led initiatives that focused on optimizing utilization and reimbursement for high-cost specialty medications, including site of care. He also worked closely with pharmaceutical manufacturers on establishing benchmarks for risk-based contracts. Previous to Highmark, Ryan held senior positions at Humana, CareSource (Dayton, Ohio), and Anthem (WellPoint).

About Precision for Value’s Access Experience Team

Precision for Value’s Access Experience Team is an internal consulting group of former payers who use their real-life experiences to develop more relevant ways to demonstrate and communicate value, working across Precision’s business units to assist clients in making critical market access decisions. The Access Experience Team consists of individuals who previously held decision maker roles at leading health plans, PBMs, IDNs, employer coalitions, and specialty pharmacies.