Precision Value & Health looks at the big picture, rebrands to Precision AQ

Today Precision Value & Health is announcing the rebrand to Precision AQ, a move that unites nine organizations under a single name. The combined company will provide global services across pricing and market access strategy, HEOR, medical communications, market access, advertising and branding, omnichannel solutions, data and technology solutions, investor relations, and external communications.

“We want to introduce Precision AQ as a team of advisors, experts, and creators to sit in the room with our clients to partner, looking at access as a continuum,” President Doug Fulling told Med Ad News. “This has been 10 years in the making. We started the rebrand process six months ago, but the reason that we’re doing this now is we want to simplify our North Star and where we’re going in the marketplace.”

AQ, which means “Access Quotient,” defines the current gap that exists from manufacturing a therapy to where it reaches the patient. The full name of the company, Precision Access Quotient “reflects the organization’s approach to removing barriers – fusing together science (IQ, or Intelligence Quotient) and empathy (EQ, or Emotional Quotient). The result is ‘AQ: Access Quotient,’ a critical ingredient in navigating the therapy-to-patient journey that the organization feels is often overlooked, all informed by data-driven analytics and insights,” the company stated in a press release. “It’s really market access to patient access and everything in between, and we’re hoping to define the blueprint and the pathway for making that seamless as possible,” Fulling told Med Ad News.

Fulling emphasizes that their ultimate goal is to provide life-changing medicine for all, adding that the organization touched nearly 60 percent of FDA-approved drugs last year. “We’re really proud of what we’ve done in 2023 as far as preparing for this, and I’m really proud of our people for coming together and being open. We were a group of agencies that had unique identities and for us to lose some of that was a change.” When working with clients, Precision AQ will be showing up as one agency with comprehensive expertise that reaches from providers to payers to patients in an effort to help clients anticipate and navigate changes in the market.

The nine organizations combined under Precision AQ are PRECISIONadvisors, PRECISIONeffect, PRECISIONheor, PRECISIONscientia, PRECISIONvalue, PRECISIONxtract, Stern Investor Relations, Makara Health, and Across Health.