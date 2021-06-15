PRECISIONscientia Earns a Philadelphia Business Journal’s Best Places to Work Honor for Second Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PRECISIONscientia , a Pennsylvania-based full-service medical communications agency dedicated to science and its ability to transform lives, today announced it is an honoree in the Philadelphia Business Journal‘s 2021 Best Places to Work Awards in the large company category. Voted by the people who know them best—its employees—the award celebrates the top companies in the Greater Philadelphia area. This marks the second consecutive year that PRECISIONscientia made the annual list.

The Philadelphia Business Journal Best Places to Work Awards honor superior organizations where voices are heard, cultures are thriving, and employees are engaged. A Quantum Workplace online survey measures each company’s culture and takes into consideration compensation, benefits, and trust in senior leadership.

Employees rate their company’s work environment, personal growth, professional environment, people, and ability and willingness to embrace new change and ideas. Winners are chosen based on the results of the survey and, in essence, by the employees themselves.

“We are dedicated to maintaining a culture of continuous learning, growth, and development for our staff that relies heavily on teamwork, collaboration, and mutual respect,” said Nate Wible, managing director of PRECISIONscientia. “Our team members are what make this such a great place to work, and we are grateful to have such wonderful people who enjoy supporting each other, delivering superior results, and contributing to improving the care and lives of patients.”

Winners were announced in the Philadelphia Business Journal online and will be featured in a special July supplement in the print edition.

About PRECISIONscientia: “Your Science Is Our Responsibility”



Founded in 2002, PRECISIONscientia is an authority in interpreting and communicating the science of today’s cutting-edge therapies. With more than 200 employees who have experience in virtually every therapeutic area, PRECISIONscientia provides scientific and medical marketing, medical affairs, and training solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. PRECISIONscientia was founded with the simple belief that the scientific story is the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand. As a result, it seeks out business professionals who deeply understand science and are committed to perfection, superior results, and relationships that transcend brands and companies. To learn more, visit www.precisionscientia.com or follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about current openings, visit our careers page .

About the Philadelphia Business Journal



American City Business Journals (ACBJ) is the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States, with 44 business publications across the country reaching more than 3.6 million readers each week. The Philadelphia Business Journal is a regional business news publication that covers the latest business news and happenings in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

SOURCE PRECISIONscientia

