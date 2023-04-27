PRECISIONvalue: 2023

PRECISIONvalue

240 Main Street, Gladstone, NJ 07934

908-470-1780 • precisionvalue.com

Quick Facts

Accounts

Account wins: 10

Active business clients: 59



Brands by 2022 sales

Brand-product accounts held: 162

Services mix

Market access marketing: 100%

“The PRECISIONvalue team is proud that our business grew in every respect in 2022: our client base, our new business, our accelerator areas, our offerings, and our personnel,” the agency leadership team states.

Recent accomplishments

While a quarter of new business stemmed from 10 new clients, the bulk was awarded by new teams within the agency’s existing client base. “Much of that growth has come from our traditional market access AOR business, but also in our accelerator areas of reimbursement and training,” managers say. “We supported 28 product and new indication launches, including an Alzheimer’s disease market access launch training assignment and a patient support program for a COVID-19 therapy. Further, we expanded our offerings by introducing the Access & Reimbursement Initiative in June and a new oncology curriculum as part of our training offering.”

The agency, its leaders state, has developed “truly comprehensive” solutions by incorporating consulting, HEOR, product, and branding support from across Precision. “Perhaps that is why we have client relationships spanning 18 years, with an average tenure of 10 years for large pharma clients, and four-plus years for our small to mid-size clients,” executives say.

PRECISIONvalue is co-led by Jackie De Angelis and Isabella Sergio, both executive VP, managing directors. Managers say the agency continues to build on its foundation of experienced leadership with the addition of several key personnel, notably Doug Fulling as the president of Precision Value and Health, in January 2023.

Additionally, the agency added 112 new hires, 83 of whom were full-time employees, and promoted 23 percent of its existing staff. “Across the board we have supported employees with robust onboarding, training, and development planning,” executives say.

Among these employees was Jenn Reilly as senior director, learning strategy. The agency held its first annual PVH University in April, “and six PVHU graduates joined our PRECISIONvalue Clinical Services team,” according to executives.

The Access Experience Team had two key hires, Barbara Henry as senior director, and Amy Martin as a VP. AET internal promotions included Andrew Cournoyer as senior VP, director of AET, and Erin Lopata as a VP.

Leaders say four key employees were promoted to senior VP – Megan Jankura and Courtney Ottoson as senior VPs, client services; Tony Marchesani to senior VP, head of creative services; and Zac Hopkins to senior VP, clinical and editorial services, with additional oversight of editorial services. Ami Gopalan, senior VP, now has oversight of both clinical and editorial services.

Agency leadership notes that PRECISIONvalue has been recognized by the industry for its creative output, including being a 2022 Med Ad News Manny Awards finalist. “We were also winners of the MM+M Agency 100 and an MM+M Agency finalist. Maureen Hennessey, senior VP, director, value transformation, Access Experience Team, was a PharmaVOICE 100 winner for her DEI work, and Isabella Sergio was named to MM+M’s 2023 40 under 40.”

Structure and services

PRECISIONvalue is a full-service market access agency providing value demonstration and access support for clients in the pharma and biotech sectors. “Our range of client, clinical, creative, editorial, and project management services drive compelling market access value propositions,” the leadership team says, adding that the agency also trains field teams in market access topics and in using available resources to improve their customer engagement efforts.

Additionally, PRECISIONvalue works in population health and value-based care on above-brand initiatives designed to improve care in a particular therapeutic area.

“Unique to PRECISIONvalue is its Access Experience Team, former health plan and IDN decision-makers embedded in clients’ teams to ensure the value proposition resonates with market access customers,” executives say.

With five offices across the country, PRECISIONvalue is part of Precision Value & Health, and has access to complementary services for its clients, including consulting, analytics, HEOR, training, and access and reimbursement.

Future plans

PRECISIONvalue has a strong history of innovation, leveraging capabilities across the entire Precision Value & Health organization to bring the best service to its clients,” agency leaders state. “In 2023, PRECISIONvalue will harness these combined capabilities to focus on growth, talent acquisition, and retention – all underpinned by operational excellence.

“To meet the needs of our growing business and client base we will strategically hire in 2023, particularly in the key areas of access experience, clinical services, and client service. And while our market access experience in specialty, oncology, and rare disease is second to none, will continue to seek new subject matter experts in these areas.”

Philanthropy/citizenship

Precision’s steadfast commitment to helping others is as evident in our philanthropic efforts as in our professional pursuits,” managers say, adding that throughout the year, PRECISIONvalue employees from five offices across the United States supported a variety of charities internationally, nationally, and locally.

The company celebrated American Heart Month with the Any Step Challenge, as employees competed to take the most steps. Precision donated $7,820 to Heart to Heart International.

In honor of Rare Disease Day, employees took selfies with the agency’s #raredisease Zoom background. For every picture submitted, Precision donated $10 to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. In June, employee snapshots honoring Pride Month garnered funds for The Trevor Project and IGLA Europe.

In October, Precision logos temporarily turned pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All channels shared educational resources and employee videos describing how breast cancer has personally impacted them. Further, Precision matched employee donations, splitting $20,000 among The Pink Fund, the American Breast Cancer Foundation, Breast Care for Washington, D.C., and Macmillan Cancer Support. A month later, on Giving Tuesday, Precision again matched employee contributions, giving $10,000 each to the World Pediatric Project and Project C.U.R.E.

Executives say the New Jersey and Los Angeles teams came together for a “Coast to Coast Pay It Forward” initiative, collectively raising $5,000, to be split between the Readington Starfish Food Pantry just 10 miles away from the N.J. office and Someone Cares Soup Kitchen and Tutoring Program in Orange County, Calif.

Precision employees supported many other organizations and causes, including Light The Night, City Harvest, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, World Cancer Day, and Earth Day, when they raised funds to plant 107 trees. “We look forward to continuing to find ways to contribute to bettering our communities in 2023,” leaders say.