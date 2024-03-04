Privacy on social comes with a price: How subscriptions are changing the way we consume and advertise on social media

By Justin Chase, executive VP, EVERSANA INTOUCH Media

Include social media on the growing list of services we Americans subscribe to on a monthly basis. This past November, Meta started offering an ad-free subscription in various parts of Europe including the EU, EEA and Switzerland. For between 9.99 and 12.99 euros, Europeans can indulge in an entirely ad-free experience across both Facebook and Instagram. Perhaps most importantly, Meta is prohibited from collecting any user information from those paying for their privacy.

Although this may seem like a steep price to pay per month, the reality is that Meta is likely losing money on a per-user basis and the introduction of an ad-free subscription is done almost entirely to appease European regulators, who under GDPR, have called for greater optionality in terms of user privacy. Simply put, Meta can claim that they now offer users a way to interact with total anonymity, as no subscriber’s data will be captured.

Considering Europe has historically taken a protectionist’s stance in safeguarding consumer data, it should come as no surprise that they’ve advocated for some other means of access to a social platform, without a consumer having to forfeit their data or privacy. Still, European regulators are saying this isn’t enough and the alternative to carte blanche data access, otherwise known as “access for ads,” cannot be that a consumer has to pony up for a subscription.

Whether or not alternative options become available, the advent of subscription social services in Europe should not go unnoticed to global marketers. Just like GDPR, this model is sure to be adopted in other countries including the United States, where subscription tiers are already gaining traction across platforms like X, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit and TikTok.

What are the implications of subscription social?

One might view this situation as a clear and present danger to advertisers. What if all social platforms were to offer some type of subscription tier, effectively eliminating the opportunity to advertise at meaningful scale? As noted, they already do and the impact has been so minimal, that most platform users couldn’t even tell you where to sign up, much less, how much it costs. X has offered an ad-free subscription for over a year and in October introduced additional, higher-tier options with prices ranging as high as $16. YouTube offers an ad-free tier for $13.99, Snapchat has Snapchat+ priced at $3.99, and TikTok just started testing a subscription service in October, priced at $4.99. Unlike Facebook or YouTube, however, TikTok, users report a much greater degree of satisfaction with the ad experience. So much so there is even a meme coined from the persuasive and highly targeted nature of TikTok’s ads, e.g. “TikTok made me buy it.” In fairness to Meta, the ad experience is much better on Instagram and Reels.

There could be unintended consequences, however, as subscription fatigue is real. When you consider how much you’d have to spend to go ad-free for a year across Facebook, YouTube, X, TikTok and Snapchat, the total would be well over $500. Add to that what you’re spending on cable, streaming services, Spotify, Amazon, Audible, cloud storage, gaming, and maybe a dating service – we’re talking thousands of dollars in subscription fees annually. It adds up fast and in an uncertain economy with a growing number of job cuts, this may be the kind of thing that dissuades a user from engaging with a social platform. It’s not that far-fetched and is already happening in the streaming landscape, as consumers have 70 percent fewer subscriptions than at the peak of the pandemic.

Aside from those who really hate ads, what’s the benefit in subscribing?

Obviously zero ads is a boon for most people, along with added privacy. But is this privilege worth hundreds of dollars a year? Likely no, especially in this economy. There are added feature benefits that may appeal to some, like verification marks, creator tools, access to beta features and encrypted DMs. Still, with the exception of power users, even those features aren’t “twist my arm” level appealing.

The persuasive part of the offering is actually the algorithm tweaks that some of these platforms are making available to those willing to bite the bullet on a subscription. In an October post, the platform X said this regarding their Premium+ subscription: “(it provides the) largest boost for your replies (vs other premium tiers or unverified users).”

They’ve previously said that posts from subscription users would be more likely to be amplified, and subscribers would have a greater chance of showing up in searches. Algorithm juicing is an entirely different kind of benefit though – like, “best friends with benefits” level benefit.

Yes, paying for an ad-free, privacy-enhanced experience is certainly a good option to have for a passive user. But if you’re an active creator, enriching yourself financially through the use of a social platform, it becomes a massive advantage to gain increased reach and discoverability over the cacophony of posts from can-do competitors. That said, this really only applies to low and mid-level creators as the upper echelon of creators don’t need these benefits nearly as much. They are already being followed by millions of people and the platforms they are creating on, don’t want to risk alienating the same folks who drive their business.

What does this mean for advertisers in the pharmaceutical space?

Like almost any conversation involving social media, there are two sides to this coin. One side sees this as a negative – more subscribers mean a smaller targetable pool of patients / HCPs, decreased reach and presumably poorer results. The other side sees this as an opportunity for more precise advertising and potentially better results. If all new platform subscribers were ultimately tuning out advertising to begin with, then all ads targeting them would have fallen into the category of waste. Remove that waste segment and you’re mainly targeting hand-raisers.

As waste, frequency capping and wear out, all continue to vex marketers, culling the herd may result in more impactful ad spends. To that point, no advertiser wants to spend more to reach people who don’t care about their product or treatment. Assume that in the future, the number of subscribers increases exponentially and the ability to advertise successfully becomes an impossibility. Yes, this is a far-out assumption, but I am 100 percent certain that if this happens, platforms will find a way to integrate advertising back into the experience. Just look at the migration from ad-supported linear, to ad-free streaming, back to an ad-supported video model with FASTs (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV).

Put another way, there is no future in which advertising does not play a part in the social experience – especially considering the fact that per user, more money is being made in an ad-supported model. And regardless of what the regulators say, “more money” always wins.