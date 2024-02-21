Promotions announced at Peregrine Market Access

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, has promoted 4 employees to the following positions:

Sean D’Evelyn, PhD, General Manager, Director of Digital Modeling

Patrick Gless, General Manager, Director of Strategy & Consulting

Zach Guarino, General Manager, Director of Market Insights

Meaghan Kelly, Vice President, Editorial Services

“I built Peregrine Market Access to be the sum of 8 functional companies with the vision that each would grow and, someday, be self-sustaining,” explained John Guarino, founder and managing partner, Peregrine Market Access. “Three of those pillars—Digital Modeling, Strategy & Consulting, and Market Insights—have exploded in terms of revenue generation and require a higher level of leadership from Sean D’Evelyn, Patrick Gless, and Zach Guarino, respectively. Their promotions are a testament to their expertise and hard work in building their business offerings.”

D’Evelyn is a health economist and General Manager, Director of Digital Modeling at Peregrine Market Access. In his new role, he oversees the development of data-driven models to solve business challenges for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. Prior to joining the team at Peregrine in 2021, D’Evelyn taught economics for ten years at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, and Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, political science, and Asian studies from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, and a doctoral degree in economics from the University of Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

As General Manager, Director of Strategy & Consulting, Gless oversees a team of content strategists in providing data-rich and insight-driven recommendations for improving clients’ business practices. Glessnhas extensive experience in pharmaceutical product commercialization including market access launch strategy, evidence-generation planning, multistakeholder value proposition development, and navigating healthcare policy and payment reform. His work spans multiple therapeutic areas including diabetes, hematology, immunology, infectious disease, oncology, orphan and rare diseases, and gene therapy. Since 2017, Gless has been an adjunct instructor of health economics, financing, and reimbursement at the University of Southern California (USC). He earned a bachelor’s degree in health policy and management and master’s degrees in health administration and healthcare decision analysis from USC. Gless, a veteran of the United States Army, joined Peregrine Market Access in 2021 as Vice President, Content Strategy Expert.

Zach Guarino, an experienced data analyst and researcher, has been promoted to General Manager, Director of Market Insights at Peregrine Market Access. In this position, Guarino oversees the company’s growing research and analytics work, including utilizing machine-learning techniques and healthcare market data to conduct research and analyze information to turn project findings into actionable insights. Prior to joining Peregrine, he spent 9 years in market research and digital marketing roles, including with clinical research teams to operationalize research protocols and recruit patients for clinical trials. Guarino earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from California Lutheran University. Guarino joined Peregrine Market Access as the lead market researcher in 2020.

“Meaghan [Kelly] brings a level of expertise that is second to none to elevate the quality of the work we deliver,” said Curtis Wander, PharmD, FAMCP, partner, director of content strategy at Peregrine Market Access. “Her meticulous attention to detail and knowledge of the nuances and requirements of marketing to the American healthcare system help ensure the accuracy, clarity, and utility of all our projects.”

With more than 15 years of experience in healthcare marketing, Kelly steps into the role of Vice President, Editorial Services. She oversees a bi-coastal Editorial department and works cross-functionally with each team at Peregrine Market Access, managing quality control of content across brands and projects. Throughout her career, Kelly has worked with patient, physician, and payer audiences in therapeutic areas such as oncology, respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, ophthalmology, women’s health, rare disease, and gene therapy. Prior to joining Peregrine, she served as Associate Director, Editorial at Eversana ENGAGE in Saratoga Springs, New York. Kelly earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, and a master’s degree in professional writing from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people living with chronic and/or life-threatening conditions to gain access to the diagnostics and treatments they need. Peregrine Market Access has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America (2022, 2021). The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York, and also has offices in Santa Monica, California, and Paris, France. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.

Source: Peregrine Market Access