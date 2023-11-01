Propel Health merges Centron and Fusion Medical Communications, launching Propel Health Communications

Today Propel Health announced the launch of Propel Health Communications, uniting Centron and Fusion Medical Communications. The newly integrated agency is a natural continuation of Propel Health’s overall strategy, says CEO Mark Fleischer. With about 65 employees, the remote company has been able to attract talent from 16 states. Med Ad News recently spoke with Managing Director Lew Campanaro and Managing Director, Creative and Delivery, Carolyn O’Neill ahead of the agency announcement.

Med Ad News: With the formation of Propel Health Communications as an integrated agency, what are its key competitive and unique strengths?

Carolyn O’Neill: We are increasingly finding opportunities to integrate and to provide a seamless solution to clients across customers, promotion, and peer-to-peer engagement. Centron and Fusion had started partnering to provide an integrated solution for key clients, we realized we have something special on our hands. Even on the patient engagement side there’s expertise and legacy Fusion in terms of advisory boards and panels. We’ve started to see the potential of leaning into what customers are looking for in terms of streamlined strategy, simple execution, and seamless partnership.

Lew Campanaro: We were working together with great success and with certain opportunities we felt by integrating the two agencies, we were giving our clients a clear and more complete offering. When we talk about legacy Fusion, we really prided ourselves on top-notch scientific acumen and a deep understanding of therapeutic areas. We did not take a standard cookie-cutter approach; we challenged ourselves and our clients’ way of delivering messages to less didactic and being presented to, to finding more collaborative and engaging ways of sharing clinical information. We really were trying to spark dialogue, engagement, and behavioral change for the community.

O’Neill: Coming from the creative side, I always appreciated that commitment to originality on the Fusion side and not taking a cookie-cutter approach; it was consistent with our creative vision at Centron. We also had a strong focus on rare disease and oncology, and the Fusion legacy experience is very aligned.

Med Ad News: How does this tie into your social outreach with medical education being such a huge component of the patient and HCP community?

O’Neill: Social has become a very strong pillar of the Centron offering. Over the past three years, we’ve seen an emergence of the open access medical education movement and peer-to-peer engagement medical education on social media. It’s also been developed on the Fusion side, so now we have this great social unit that draws on that medical expertise.

Campanaro: With our social capabilities, our legacy work was at a tactical level, focusing at the digital opinion leader level and tapping into Centron to help support that. We were seeing more of these opportunities as we partnered together, which added to the value that we could bring.

Med Ad News: What does the current client/prospective client base look like?

Campanaro: We’re excited to be working with a range of clients from large pharma to mid-size biotechs to precommercial organizations that are going from clinical to commercial stages.

O’Neill: Our offering is attractive to clients of all sizes, but I think it’s particularly attractive to companies in their first commercial launches who look to their agency to be an extension of their team, from strategy all the way to execution. That value of strategic and creative partnership and a streamlined approach is immeasurable. We’re already seeing the momentum.

