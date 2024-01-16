PROPENSITY4 welcomes Chris Savage as managing director

Fort Washington, PA – 2024 – Inizio Engage is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Savage as the Managing Director of PROPENSITY4, effective January 1, 2024. His appointment marks a significant milestone for PROPENSITY4, reinforcing Inizio Engage’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and positioning the company for continued success in the dynamic world of data and analytics.

Chris Savage, formerly served as the Chief Strategy Officer at Inizio Engage, bringing a wealth of experience to PROPENSITY4 where he will focus on service line expansion and global growth. With a 10-year consulting background focused in pharmaceutical commercialization, Chris has demonstrated his ability to navigate the complex landscape of data and analytics in the pharmaceutical marketplace.

As a seasoned professional, Chris has utilized insights generated from PROPENSITY4 to support a variety of product launches. His strategic acumen and leadership qualities make him the perfect fit to steer PROPENSITY4 towards further integration within Inizio Engage and capitalize on the growing opportunities across the business.

“After partnering with PROPENSITY4 for more than five years to successfully drive pharmaceutical product launches, I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead the talented team of data scientists as we help our clients ensure their products reach appropriate patients at the appropriate time to improve healthcare outcomes,” notes Chris Savage.

Sese Abhulimen, former Managing Director of PROPENSITY4, transitioned to the role of President, Decision Optimization at Inizio Engage in late June. With this shift, Sese can now devote full attention to fostering the growth of this specialist area within the business, while Chris takes on the responsibility of Managing Director, gaining valuable experience in a key growth area for Inizio Engage.

“I am excited to see Chris take over as Managing Director of PROPENSITY4. Chris is the right leader to shepherd PROPENSITY4 into the next phase of U. S. growth and expansion into key global markets. He also comes with the requisite skills, experience, and industry knowledge that is critical to ensure that PROPENSITY4 continues to partner and deliver on its high quality and high value solutions for our customers,” states Sese Abhulimen.

As Chris and Sese complete the transition into their new roles, expectations are that clients will receive the same high-speed, high-value, and high-quality services to which they are accustomed.

About Inizio Engage

Part of the Inizio Group, Inizio Engage is a strategic, commercial, and creative engagement partner that specializes in healthcare. Its global workforce provides bespoke engagement solutions via a unique combination of consultation, creation, and activation expertise – augmenting local expertise and a diverse mix of skills with data, science, and technology, to challenge convention and deliver experiences that create lasting change. It’s how Inizio Engage is reimagining the way its clients engage patients, payers, people, and providers to enhance treatment outcomes and improve lives.