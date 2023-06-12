Providing better access to patient care

By Dan Renick

The need for improvements in patient access to timely medical care is great and encompasses many areas, from the basic need for more doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers, to systemic matters such as resolving software incompatibility issues across physician and pharmacy systems, and local challenges to improve transportation for patients seeking care. Of particular significance is the need for patients to obtain the drugs prescribed by their doctors. And while prescription drug pricing tends to dominate national media coverage – with a frequent focus on cost as a barrier to patient access – that is only one aspect of a complex and often convoluted experience for patients, especially when highly specialized treatments are needed.

Patient support programs (PSPs) are an important and effective means of helping patients gain access to specialized treatment regimens – especially PSPs that use high-tech methods to speed the processes often required to obtain treatment. These methods also reduce labor and other costs.

PSPs are designed to efficiently help patients gain access to therapies and resources deemed important for successful treatment outcomes. Key services frequently provided include:

Care coordination typically includes a case manager working directly with the patient and the medical professionals involved in that patient’s treatment. Reimbursement support to investigate the patient’s insurance plan benefits, resolve prior authorization requirements, and address medical policy requirements. Copay mitigation coordination to determine the patient’s out-of-pocket expense and attempt to offset patient financial liability, through manufacturer-provided assistance programs. Treatment initiation support is offered in partnership with drug manufacturers, to facilitate the successful and timely initiation of therapeutic treatment. Drug fulfillment involves identifying and coordinating with in-network specialty pharmacies to fulfill approved orders.

In a recent white paper, Occam Health Services, an independent patient service provider, addressed the advantages of technology-enabled patient support programs. Through many years analyzing patient experiences of medical treatment, the Occam team illustrated the significant savings in time and cost among PSPs that use technology-enabled processes, compared with PSPs that lack these tools:

“When prior authorizations and financial assistance (patient access programs, or PAPs) are included in the PSP, we see that a human capital based, low-tech PSP model results in case managers [CMs] spending approximately 3.5 hours more time per patient case as compared to a technology enabled, high-tech (HT) PSP model. When PAs and PAPs are not included in the PSP (i.e., a ‘hub lite’ model), LT PSP CMs spend approximately 3 hours more time per patient case as compared to HT PSP CMs.” The paper extrapolates that, “over the lifetime of the PSP, the strategy of implementing a HT vs. LT PSP model has a significant impact on the human capital required to facilitate speeding a patient’s access to therapy.”

Strategic decisions to support development and launch of a patient support program have a significant impact on the ability of patients to start and stay on therapy. Although human participation in these strategies remains an important aspect of supporting patients throughout the course of their treatment, technology that automates various processes will contribute to a successful, cost-effective PSP. Adopting and incorporating technology-enabled, software-driven solutions into the PSP should allow for a faster increase of scale to meet patient demand, and do so at a lower cost, given less reliance on human labor alone. Considering ongoing employment pressures and related labor costs, adopting higher-tech PSP approaches should improve patient access to specialized treatments while reducing human resource requirements.

Source: Occam Health Services

Dan Renick is CEO of Petauri Health.