PUBLICIS HEALTH APPOINTS KARA DUGAN AS PRESIDENT OF RAZORFISH HEALTH

December 8, 2020 Publicis Health Communications

Dugan to lead the award-winning, data-driven agency in redefining omnichannel, next-generation HCP engagement

New York, NY—December 8, 2020—Publicis Health has named Kara Dugan as President of Razorfish Health, effective immediately. Dugan most recently served as the agency’s General Manager. She has spent more than a decade at Publicis Groupe in a variety of roles with ever-increasing responsibilities, successfully leading key global accounts in healthcare and CPG.

Kara now helms the fast-growing Razorfish Health with three offices connected to Publicis Health’s global network of 3,000 healthcare experts. A pioneer in digital engagement, Razorfish Health builds brands that thrive at the forefront of the evolving practice of modern medicine with a focus on inventive, data-driven communications to deliver ever-better business and health outcomes.

“Kara is the one of the hardest working and results-driven leaders I have had the pleasure to work with. She has the unique ability to align client goals with the real needs of HCPs and patients, inspiring teams to reach higher and create breakthrough results,” said Alexandra von Plato, CEO of Publicis Health. “Her consumer marketing and media experience as well as her exquisitely contemporary understanding of both HCPs and patients make her the perfect leader to guide Razorfish Health into the future.”

In addition to Dugan’s extensive recent experience building pharma blockbusters, she also has led several billion-dollar CPG and OTC brands for companies such as P&G and GSK.

“For science and medicine, 2020 forced a decade of innovation into one year. The good news is Razorfish Health was ready,” said Dugan. “Our elite team of experts—including MDs, PhDs, and PharmDs—have been accelerating marketing shifts for our clients to stay ahead of these seismic changes. There has never been a more exciting time to be at the helm of Razorfish Health, whose sole purpose is to fuel the practice of modern medicine.”

Dugan already has built a powerhouse leadership team, including her recent promotions of TJ Cimfel to Chief Creative Officer, and Ayanna Telfort to EVP, Director of Client Services. Dugan also recently brought on Sam Arabolou, SVP, Social Strategy, to join the Razorfish Health executive leadership team, which includes Nafeez Zawahir, Chief Medical Officer, and Jill Kaufman, Chief Strategy Officer.

Dugan is a longtime champion of children living on the autism spectrum, focusing her advocacy work on creating more inclusive public school environments that ensure optimal development and opportunities for special need individuals within their own communities. She has also worked with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of New York, mentoring at-risk teens.

Dugan leads growing Razorfish Health teams in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia and reports directly to Publicis Health CEO, von Plato.

About Razorfish Health

Fueling the Practice of Modern Medicine

Razorfish Health (RFH) is a full-service creative agency with deep roots and expertise in healthcare providers (HCPs) and the patients that they serve. As the first digital healthcare agency, we are passionately on the forefront of fueling the practice of modern medicine, helping to shape how it is practiced today and how it will be taught for tomorrow. Our driving purpose is to develop inventive, data-driven communications that help HCPs and patients make better connections for better outcomes.

About Publicis Health

At Publicis Health, we are united around one purpose: to create a world where people are equipped and motivated to take control of their health. We transform healthcare marketing and communications into healthcare engagement. We believe healthcare marketing is healthcare, fostering healthy conversations, healthy behaviors and healthy people. Publicis Health is a Dynamic Health Engagement Platform, an organizing principle that seamlessly connects data, content and technology; is driven by marketing and business transformation; and offers our clients fluid access to world-class talent and game-changing capabilities. With 40 offices and 11 brands across the globe, Publicis Health’s worldwide staff is composed of more than 3,000 healthcare professionals who are experts in advertising and branding, data and analytics, strategic planning, service design, digital media and technology, science, and medicine. Publicis Health companies include Digitas Health, Heartbeat, insync, Langland, Payer Sciences, PlowShare Group, Publicis Health France, Publicis Health Media, Razorfish Health, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, and Verilogue. For more information, visit us at www.publicishealth.com.

Publicis Health source:

https://publicishealth.com/news/publicis-health-appoints-kara-dugan-as-president-of-razorfish-health