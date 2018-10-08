GlaxoSmithKline has awarded the company’s $1.7 billion global media work to Publicis Media after a competitive review, per published reports.

According to industry sources, Publicis Media has created a dedicated agency unit for the account.

GSK said in an initial statement, “GSK periodically reviews its media buying arrangements to ensure they are continuing to deliver the best value to the business.”

In an updated statement issued on October 8, GSK Consumer Healthcare VP and Global Head of Media Scott Grenz commented: “We ran a very thorough and competitive pitch process with strong presentations from all companies, but ultimately Publicis was the best fit for us. We’re excited about the new partnership and the potential of the platform GSK model as we continue to progress our marketing transformation program.”

As part of the Publicis Groupe, Publicis Media creates value for clients through global media agency brands and scaled capabilities across investment, strategy, insights and analytics, data and technology, performance marketing and content.

With 2017 revenue of nearly $39 billion, GlaxoSmithKline has three global businesses that research, develop and manufacture innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products.

News source: campaignlive.co.uk