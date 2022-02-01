Purdue Pharma judge extends Sacklers’ U.S. litigation shield to Feb 17

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Purdue Pharma judge extends Sacklers’ U.S. litigation shield to Feb 17

February 1, 2022; 12:12 PM EST

By and

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/purdue-pharma-judge-extends-sacklers-litigation-shield-feb-17-2022-02-01

/by