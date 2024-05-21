Putting the band back together: imre names Christian Bauman as chief creative officer

“I really wanted to go back and spend the end of my career where I had started it – in the smaller agency atmosphere. The culture at imre is just outstanding – it’s got that small town feel even though it’s a full service, fully staffed 250-person agency,” says Christian Bauman. “And layered with the fact that I have friends and former colleagues there – it was a no-brainer for me.”

Today, imre officially announced its appointment of industry veteran Bauman to chief creative officer.

Bauman has spent his entire career in the health realm and led H4B Chelsea as president and chief creative officer for more than a decade. He has guided major campaigns for clients including Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, and Alcon, and has served on the executive juries for the major health shows, including the 2023 Manny Awards.

Med Ad News caught up with Bauman ahead of the agency’s announcement, and he was clear in his enthusiasm not only for imre’s creative legacy but also the agency’s culture and people, many of whom Bauman has worked with or known professionally throughout his career. “We’re putting the band back together. Anna [Kotis, imre president] and I have a long-time partnership, going almost 20 years back. Scott Tucker [imre’s chief client officer] and I also worked together.”

Bauman calls imre’s digital platform “incredible” and states that the agency has a good head start in artificial intelligence – both for its application internally and for clients. He is also looking forward to continuing to deepen imre’s role in health and says that they are aligned in their position as being a broad service agency. “We are very interested in rare disease, and we’re personally and professionally excited about those opportunities. Everyone who has a heart loves the opportunity to work on the rare and ultra-rare diseases, because it’s such a personal privilege to be able to help bring, even if playing a small part, a solution to these patients,” he says. “Oncology is probably the biggest thing in the industry. We want to be able to show up for the high science and rare, but at the same time I have a background in CNS, and I want to continue that. It’s exciting. Nothing is off the table.”