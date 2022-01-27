Q&A interview with Fingerpaint global president Bill McEllen

Fingerpaint in December appointed Bill McEllen as global president. The 30-year industry veteran became responsible for overseeing the company’s integrated business units including 1798, Leaderboard Branding, Engage, MedThink, and Fingerpaint Marketing as well as its more than 700 worldwide employees.

A Fingerpaint partner, McEllen will continue to build on the exponential year-over-year growth the company has experienced, set in motion by founder Ed Mitzen, who now serves as Fingerpaint’s chairman and CEO. According to management, this move allows Mitzen to continue focusing on growing the company’s capabilities through acquisitions. McEllen reports to Mitzen.

McEllen discussed his elevated role to president and what Fingerpaint has in store moving forward.

Med Ad News: What are you hoping to bring to the table, so to speak?

Bill McEllen: In 2022, you will see it’s an exciting time at Fingerpaint and in the biopharma industry. At Fingerpaint, we have experienced exponential growth in all areas, from capabilities and talent to geographical reach. At the same time, the purpose of our industry—getting therapies to those who need them the most—could not be more important.

I began my career on the client side, so I have a deep understanding of the global challenges biopharma companies face at every step of the commercialization process. And it has become more challenging through the years. Providing performance-proven solutions rooted in data to reach a positive outcome is something Fingerpaint can provide by tapping into our integrated firms.

Med Ad News: Have you taken over the day-to-day running of operations from Ed Mitzen? How have your duties changed?

Bill McEllen: As global president, I am overseeing all of the company’s integrated business units, including 1798, Engage, Fingerpaint Marketing, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink, and Photo 51, as well as our almost 800 worldwide employees.

It is critical that we continue building upon Fingerpaint’s year-over-year growth and providing the best-in-class services our clients have come to expect, while also holding on to the people-first foundation we were built on.

Ed will remain an integral part of Fingerpaint. As our chairman and CEO, Ed will be able to continue focusing on growing our capabilities through acquisitions.

Med Ad News: What are your predictions for Fingerpaint in 2022? What particular goals would you like to meet?

Bill McEllen: In 2022, you will see Fingerpaint refining its position as biopharma’s global commercialization partner. Every company must evolve and grow if it wants to stay successful. Part of that evolution is not just providing solutions to the challenges your customers and people are facing in the present moment, but also anticipating them. By having such a deep pulse on the industry, we can look down the road and plan for what our clients and people might need and develop those solutions.

Med Ad News: Where do you see Fingerpaint 5 years from now?

Bill McEllen: It’s hard to predict what the world will be like 5 years from now, but what I do know is that no matter what, we will continue to be a company rooted in empathy that puts people first. Our best-in-class services will continue to evolve based on the needs of our clients, and we will keep ensuring patients have access to the therapies they need.