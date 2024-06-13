Q&A with Alister Campbell, VP of science at Dotmatics

Med Ad News: How is the implementation of artificial intelligence reshaping the traditional timeline and cost of drug discovery?

Alister Campbell: Artificial intelligence is going to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry by enhancing the drug discovery and development process. Traditionally, it has taken 10 to 15 years and approximately $2.5 billion to bring a new drug to market. AI disrupts this norm by shortening development times and reducing costs, thanks to its ability to harness vast datasets that were previously underutilized. These datasets, once structured, enable advanced analyses like generating reports, conducting queries, and creating interactive visualizations that help uncover patterns in drug discovery data.

AI’s impact is particularly pronounced in the early stages of drug discovery, where it can rapidly analyze scientific data to identify promising candidates much faster than traditional methods. This acceleration not only speeds up research but also enhances the integration of early research data with clinical study data, improving predictions about a drug’s safety and efficacy. This could decrease the chances of expensive failures in later stages. In addition, AI refines the design and participant selection for clinical trials by connecting phenotypic and genotypic data, thus making these trials more efficient. Its ability to analyze ongoing trial data in real time allows for immediate adjustments, optimizing both the development process and resource allocation.

Ultimately, AI is driving innovation in the pharmaceutical industry by offering deeper insights into disease biology by revealing hidden patterns within massive data pools. This leads to the faster development of more effective therapies, transforming patient care and significantly reducing the time and cost associated with new treatments.

Med Ad News: Which AI technologies are emerging as key players in streamlining the drug discovery process and expediting the development of new treatments?

Campbell: We are just beginning to scratch the surface of what artificial intelligence can achieve in the world of research and development. As AI technology evolves, it holds the promise of unveiling breakthroughs that are currently beyond our imagination. Today, AI’s greatest impact is felt at critical decision points in the research process, where providing high-quality, well-annotated, and reliable data allows AI systems to autonomously recognize patterns and make predictions, and even generate novel hypotheses for further exploration.

For example, Dotmatics has integrated cutting-edge AI tools within our platforms to enhance analytical applications such as flow cytometry. We are actively collaborating with customers to expand AI functionality across new research areas to meet their specific needs. One such initiative is our new cloud-based platform, Luma, which consolidates relevant data from various laboratory sources, including instruments, into clean datasets. This consolidation facilitates the application of AI and machine learning algorithms, significantly advancing the drug discovery process by enabling more efficient and targeted research efforts.

Med Ad News: How is multimodal drug discovery shaping the current landscape of research and development?

Campbell: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly moving away from relying on a single type of therapy for treating specific diseases or targets. At its foundation, multimodal drug discovery enables researchers to select the most effective therapy or combination of therapies for a specific target. This approach integrates research and testing from various scientific disciplines in the quest to discover new compounds or therapies. Leading organizations in the field are progressing towards a future that combines AI with multimodal drug discovery strategies. Examples of therapy modalities include antibodies and other proteins (such as antibody-drug conjugates), cell therapies, gene therapies, RNA therapies, vaccines, peptide drug conjugates, and even evolved designs within traditional small molecule therapies, moving from purely inhibitory or excitatory strategies to include targeted protein degradation techniques like PROTACs.

Med Ad News: How has Dotmatics contributed to enabling researchers to utilize AI for faster advancements in drug development? Could you highlight specific examples where AI has effectively shortened the timeline for discovering potential drug candidates for various diseases?

Campbell: Dotmatics has built the world’s most powerful multimodal scientific discovery platform, Dotmatics Luma, connecting scientific applications, laboratory instruments, and other data sources to enable deep collaboration, automation, and analysis and to power an AI-assisted future. This R&D data management platform streamlines the collection and processing of instrument data, enabling non-technical users to easily derive crucial insights directly from the data.

Addex Therapeutics, a biotech company based in Geneva, Switzerland, is dedicated to developing new, orally administered small molecule drugs aimed at addressing the unmet medical needs of patients with neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, PTSD, depression, and other neurodegenerative and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. In order to deliver such new treatments to patients, the R&D teams at Addex must maintain agility, adopt data-centric approaches, and foster strong collaboration. Yet, they encounter substantial challenges, including navigating complex workflows, managing the enormous volume, speed, and diversity of big R&D data, and adapting to occasional staff changes. Despite these challenges, Dotmatics has significantly enhanced efficiency, cutting down the time their scientists spend on data analysis compared to previous solutions.

Med Ad News: What are the main obstacles researchers encounter when shifting from conventional drug discovery methods to AI-driven techniques, and how are these obstacles being overcome?

Campbell: Adopting AI-driven approaches in drug discovery presents several significant challenges, including the critical need for high-quality data, the integration of AI within established workflows, ensuring model interpretability and trust, navigating regulatory and ethical hurdles, and managing the associated costs and infrastructure demands.

One of the fundamental challenges is the dependency of AI models on the quality of the underlying data; inaccurate data can compromise scientific outcomes, thus highlighting the importance of robust, well-annotated datasets. Organizations are focusing on enhancing data collection techniques, improving data curation, and securing access to a broader range of datasets. Additionally, there is a concerted effort to maintain comprehensive records of AI/ML applications and the datasets used for training to facilitate accurate future assessments of model effectiveness.

Integrating AI tools can disrupt traditional workflows, prompting institutions to phase in these technologies gently and offer extensive training to help smooth the transition. Another critical aspect is the interpretability of AI models; without it, even well-designed models might not gain the trust they need. Developers are making strides in improving the transparency and interpretability of these models and are undertaking rigorous validation studies to bolster their reliability.

As leaders in scientific R&D software, our commitment extends to the responsible deployment of AI, encouraging open dialogue among all stakeholders, and empowering scientists to exploit AI’s potential to transform scientific inquiry. To alleviate the financial burdens of AI adoption, we are leveraging cloud-based platforms and collaborative frameworks, such as Luma Lab Connect. This platform facilitates direct data collection from laboratory instruments and seamlessly channels this data into AI processing streams. These strategic initiatives are key to smoothing the path for AI adoption in drug discovery, aiming to make the field more innovative, efficient, and impactful.

Med Ad News: Do you have any insights or predictions about the future of AI in drug research? What aspects of this are particularly exciting for you?

Campbell: As early as this year, the healthcare industry may begin to witness the remarkable impact of the first AI-driven drugs entering clinical trials, demonstrating how AI tools are transforming patient profiling and diagnostics. This advancement will signify the start of capitalizing on the benefits of digitalization, especially for life science companies that are increasingly adopting drug repurposing strategies. As we’ve seen, AI’s ability to navigate through vast, previously untapped data is not only accelerating the discovery of potential drugs but also re-evaluating compounds that are safe, but may have missed their initial clinical targets.

This approach is particularly promising because it provides a quicker way to identify effective treatments by utilizing the safety profiles of existing drugs to address urgent medical needs. These discoveries could initiate the era of predictive AI in healthcare, soon to be followed by the next wave, Generative AI (GenAI), which will introduce new challenges and opportunities. Organizations will need to enhance their understanding of data sources and the datasets used by AI algorithms to generate training sets, to better grasp the origins of the intellectual property. This puts a greater emphasis on companies like Dotmatics to bring together data management solutions where the history, context, quality and origins of the data can be better understood.

Each new drug candidate, regardless of its success in clinical trials, is a step toward improved health and quality of life for individuals with both common and rare diseases. Similarly, the emergence of technologies like ChatGPT was not an overnight phenomenon. The concept of large language models has roots dating back to the 1960s. Computer scientists and chip designers have spent decades quietly working to bring about technologies like ChatGPT, along the way achieving milestones in data storage and processing that have reshaped our daily lives. Likewise, the pharmaceutical industry’s journey towards harnessing AI is likely to be marked by numerous small victories that collectively lead to significant transformation. We are at a pivotal moment in healthcare, where integrating AI holds the potential to revolutionize patient care and usher in a new era of innovation and efficiency in drug development