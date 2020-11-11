Q&A with Christina Falzano, Managing Director of Conran Design Group

PharmaLive talked to Conran Design Group Managing Director Christina Falzano about her experiences working with tech companies’ expansion into the health, wellness and pharma spaces in driving changes in the healthcare industry – especially in how they reposition post-COVID.

PharmaLive: The healthcare and pharma spaces are in a state of flux now because of the increased public eye on their efforts during the pandemic. How can these brands, navigating this change, better assert themselves in their branding and design?

I think much of what happens in the pharma space in terms of branding and design is ubiquitous — it’s often focused on category tropes like being patient-centric or being innovative rather than really focusing on what makes it distinct. Good positioning comes from mining what is needed, sometimes at a universal level and sometimes what a specific group needs in its products or services, and reconciling that with what a company or a product can deliver. The clearer and more specific those two intersecting elements are, usually the more compelling, resonant and true the positioning. Once that is in place, the more distinctive and compelling the visual expression can be.

I think, too often branding and design in pharma is tied to the industry or the type of drug — representing a category rather than trying to express and communicate what is distinctive or compelling about a specific company or product. This is partly a result of the fact that there has been so much innovation in pharma, and there are so many drugs for well-known and common diseases that generally work in the same way being marketed, that much of what distinguishes one from another is really incremental and in some cases negligible.

Given that healthcare companies in general and pharmaceutical companies in particular are very much top of mind for many people, there is ample opportunity now for them to expand beyond the current focus on particular branded drugs and focus “above brand” to convey how they are addressing specific diseases. If they are truly putting their patients at the center, they need to convey this in ways that go beyond just marketing their drugs. Like other industries such as tech and professional services, they need to think about and lean into the overall experiences they are providing to all their stakeholders, patients as well as HCPs, employees and investors. What makes Pfizer or Novartis unique beyond its portfolio of products? How are their products linked with each other? How do they fit within an ecosystem, and what else is included in that ecosystem (ex. digital platforms, patient support, HCP training)?

PharmaLive: How has your past in partnering with tech companies informed your approach to partnering with healthcare and pharma brands?

It is interesting to me that oftentimes tech brands get more credit for being “human” or for serving a human purpose than healthcare and pharma brands do. Certainly both industries are integral to our lives, and in some ways provide products and services we cannot live without, but healthcare and pharma brands are truly linked to our health, and therefore our lives. The services and products they deliver can not only improve our lives but literally save them in some instances. I think part of the reason tech companies get the credit that we don’t always extend to healthcare and pharmaceutical companies is because we hold healthcare and pharma companies to a higher standard, given the fact that the products and services they provide can mean the difference between life and death.

But that’s not the only reason. It’s become common wisdom in healthcare and pharma that the connection between a company and a corporate brand and its products or drug brands should not be linked. This partly has to do with being able to distance a corporate brand from a potentially unsuccessful drug, but it is also because of some of the restrictions of regulatory bodies such as the FDA in the US and EMA in Europe. But I think to some extent, it’s also a habit. It’s the way things have always been done. But it’s definitely not the way it’s done in tech.

Apple is a great example of this. Part of their success has to do with how closely linked Apple products are to Apple the company — not only the ethos and design, but even the naming conventions: iPod, iPad, iPhone, iOS, the Apple watch, Apple TV. They aren’t just individual products but an entire ecosystem, which then has services and content laid on top. It is beyond brand as company or product but rather brand as platform.

PharmaLive: What do you see has the next big trend in pharma branding?

I think there is unlikely to be much change at the product or drug level in terms of branding for a multitude of reasons: the sheer number of drugs, the regulatory process and the amount of time it takes to get a drug to market, as well as the role brands play in the marketing, awareness and understanding of a specific drug. So beyond stepping up the level of design, abandoning some of the tropes of drug branding, and applying some best in class design principles to the visual expression of the brands, I don’t think much new will be brought to bear at that level.

However, I do think that new attention will and should be paid to both the corporate brands in the space as well as the “above brand” initiatives. Beyond products or specific drugs, pharmaceutical companies are beginning to push themselves to think about what it means to be truly patient-centric. Lots of pharmaceutical companies talk about putting the patients at the center of everything they do — this language appears in just about every pharmaceutical company’s positioning statement and is often at the core of their mission and vision for the company. But to really achieve this, I think they will begin to look at other industries and learn how to expand their focus beyond just providing drugs to the experience their stakeholders (not just patients, but HCPs, employees, investors and partners) are having when they engage with these companies. Their branding will need to help communicate what people should expect from them; this is brand as promise, brand as mark of quality, brand as expression of purpose. And as tech and healthcare come closer together and enter each other’s spaces — with things like Amazon launching a pharmacy offer, pharmaceutical companies extending into digital therapies, and the whole hybrid industry of biotech — they will also begin to blend, being forced to consider each other as not only competitors but also potential partners.

So increasingly, I believe pharma brands will need to think more in terms of the “above brand.” It sits between the corporate brand and the individual product brands. Pharmaceutical companies will increasingly need to think about their brand “ecosystems,” or how the elements in their portfolio relate to each other. Rather than organizing themselves around a particular drug or drug launch, they may consider organizing around particular diseases or disease states. To some extent, they are already organized this way internally, but they will increasingly bring this to the forefront externally. Other industries, especially tech, have been focused on their entire ecosystem and the overall experience of interacting with those brands, which is where pharma needs to go next.

PharmLive: How do you see pharma agencies shifting to meet the needs of the evolving healthcare and pharma industries moving forward?

As the industry becomes increasingly competitive, both from within and from other non-traditional industries that move into the space, healthcare and pharma companies are going to need to be more agile, more nimble and more responsive. They need to be more aware of brands outside of their own, and they are going to have to learn to move faster. Agencies can help with that, especially agencies that have experience beyond health, because it is our responsibility to bring our knowledge of best in class branding and design to our clients and to use all of our experience about what does and doesn’t work.

We tackled this challenge at Conran when designing a fresh, modern identity for Havas Mango, a health and wellness creative collective that exists in one of these hybrid spaces. Mango’s identity had to be forward-thinking to attract both young clients and young talent, so we looked towards other industries like beauty and fashion for inspiration, eventually creating a totally unique, unconventional visual identity of shapes and colors that subverted the typical pharma look. Even the name for the logo, Lil Mango, embodied an unusual energy for the space, implying a juicy, neon-powered company in a sea of more traditional agencies.

Often what works is inspired by what is happening in other industries — the cross pollination of ideas and tactics. As with any type of client in any industry, no matter how much we know about any one single industry, we will never know as much as our clients. But what we do know better is branding: what resonates, how to communicate that, how to mine for what is true about a particular company, product, or service and how to help express that in a useful, meaningful way. We can connect the elements within the ecosystem, especially visually, so that people best understand the relationship between the pieces and how they fit together as a whole.