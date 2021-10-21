Q&A with Fishawack Health CEO Jon Koch

Med Ad News spoke with Jon Koch, the new CEO of Fishawack Health. Koch discussed his background, why he joined Fishawack Health, and what differentiates the company from others in the healthcare communications space.

Med Ad News: Please tell us about your business background and what drew you to Fishawack Health.

Jon Koch: My training is in finance and economics and I did not necessarily have healthcare as my intended destination in terms of my career. But earlier in my career, I got some exposure in the pharmaceutical, research, development and commercialization industry and I immediately discovered a pretty deep passion for helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies develop therapies and bring them to market that improve, extend and even save lives. I’ve spent over 25 years in healthcare. The last four I have been at Henry Schein Inc., which is a publicly listed organization. There, I was the CEO of the Global Dental Group, and I was responsible for strategy as well as business performance for its largest healthcare division and technology business.

Prior to that, maybe a little closer to Fishawack Health, I was with Covance for 12 years – now LabCorp drug development. And at that organization I had various executive roles, most recently as group president of our Clinical Development and Commercialization Services Group. And I led about 11,000-12,000 colleagues all around the world. I did that for some time. Prior to that, I was group president of their research and development laboratories business. So, I really experienced the whole spectrum at Covance, from the deepest of technical and medical expertise on and through clinical trials and commercialization.

But really, regardless of kind of the company or the settings I’ve worked in, I think two things stand out. I really do subscribe to a people-lead philosophy. I believe in the power of diverse teams. I had the fortune of building multiple talented high-performing teams that are really oriented towards delivering exceptional results for not only their companies but their clients, and they are just really passionate about clients.

I think I have a pretty strong track record at helping businesses transform as their landscape is changing. I have stepped into several companies where their landscape is changing pretty quickly, helping them do that, but also staying very customer centered at the same time.

Med Ad News: What is it like going from an organization that was deep into the clinical side to one like Fishawack Health, which is much more marketing oriented?

Jon Koch: Yes. Well, it’s interesting, I have had market access and HEOR and some product strategy from a commercialization perspective experience. I would say it’s a near neighbor, and there were just so many reasons for me to join Fishawack Health.

I heard about the company almost two years ago now, and what I found and what drew me is, first, I wanted to be part of that organization that makes a significant positive impact on healthcare professionals and patients. So, if you think about the space that I’ve operated in, certainly I’ve engaged healthcare professionals and have been close to patients, but it it’s typically during those initial launch phases or prior.

So, I want to get a little bit closer to those healthcare practitioners and a little closer to patients, and that is exactly what Fishawack Health does. It does great work across the product and service lifecycle supporting – another thing that was attractive to me – just a really strong roster or group of pharma and biotech, and my medical device clients as well as a host of startups.

But as I thought about joining an organization, the second thing that was really important to me is depth and breath. You know, I think the days of just standalone services probably is going to wane. I think companies are looking for broader partners, and so the organization’s depth and breadth of healthcare capabilities across consulting, medical communications, commercial/marketing, and value evidence and access, I just thought that combination was powerful. And I know from some of the pharma customers that I am close to, they may not wholly want integrated services today, but they do want a partner that they can tap into some of those things on occasion and eventually maybe buying them in an integrated way. So that was really important to me.

And then just kind of some other boxes that certainly drew me to the company, especially as I got closer to it. I am a very people- and team-oriented … The time I spent with teams, it takes minutes to really appreciate that you have colleagues that are exceptional, whether it be longstanding team members like Gail Flockhart, Lori Lush, David Snowball or brand-new leaders. And I notice that you’ve talked to some of those, Liz Landon, our new chief people officer, David Ormesher from closerlook, David Sykes from PRMA. We have talent and not only do we have talent, these people have vision, they have energy and they have tenacity.

And frankly, in our space, it’s not exactly the easiest space to operate within, healthcare, Those components plus values drew me to the organization and I guarantee that I will never looked back.

Med Ad News: What are your short-term and long-term goals with Fishawack Health?

Jon Koch: So, short term, I think it’s really important that a leader joining an organization first listens, and so I’m spending the first number of weeks just listening and learning, engaging many, many, of our teams across many locations. So learning what our team members think who are our partners in business, and most importantly, our customers, what do we do for our customers that’s impactful and special. And then within the first 90 days, we will do a few things. We’re going to solidify our executive and our senior leadership team. Candidly, the vast majority of those folks are already in the organization. It’s maybe a matter of elevating a couple of them and just confirming a few roles.

The second thing we’re going to do, which makes kind of the medium and longer-term plans maybe a little less certain to share with you, at least in this interview. But I would love to have a follow-up conversation, because we are going to take the next 90 days, between now and the end of the year, and we are going to establish our vision for the next three years. We are going to establish the strategy that supports that vision and brings it to life for our customers and our teams, and that will lead our operating plans for the next at least two years. So I would just say even though we have yet to fully define every element of the future of Fishawack Health, it’s very exciting and with a little hard work and the right vision, we are going to do some very special things.

Looking a little longer, if you think about the next five years, the work we are going to be doing now between now and the end of the year, that’s going to shape the next three to five years. And I think at the center of that will be – How do we as an organization build the capability sets to ensure that we can enable innovation and the right connections between healthcare professionals and patients, equipping them with the knowledge that they need to improve health outcomes and live better lives? And, you know, we have 1,300-plus individuals around the world and growing that are going to deliver on that ambition to be the innovators that life science companies and healthcare professionals choose to work with year after year.

So, the components of that … If you were to say, what will the moves look like for us? We will continue to build scale. Is our scale perfect for where we see customer needs going? I think there are areas where we can build scale.

I think there are areas where we need to continue to round out breadth and so I think you will still see us active. We welcomed a number of organizations to Fishawack over the last couple of years. In particular, I think you will still see us very active on that front. You will see us increasingly leaning towards our digital capabilities. I think closerlook was a fantastic step in that direction, but you’re going to see us do more on that front and on the technology front.

And then lastly, something that’s really important to me while we build that breadth and scale and that suite of digital capabilities, is that you are only as good as your people. And so one of the things that we are going to be doing foundationally is making sure that we have career path and clear mapping through the organizations so that we can provide exceptional career homes for every employee. The war on talent is active on many fronts and we want to be a winner. I think we have great talent. We want to be a winner in that war.

Med Ad News: So, when you talk about building scale and breadth, we can expect more acquisitions and expansion of existing services?

Jon Koch: Yeah, absolutely. I think you will see us be selective. The company, frankly, has done a great job of putting the right kind of sticks or tent posts in the sand, so to speak, around where we need to construct or build. I think it’s more rounding out, but there are great capabilities in the marketplace or we see some that will likely be in the marketplace and in future months. And we’re well positioned and back to take advantage of that.

Med Ad News: Which area may the company expand on or build out first? Will it all be simultaneous, or one portion at a time?

Jon Koch: Well, admittedly my shopping list after doing a bit of a little world tour is getting longer. But if I had to put some filter on that, I would say that value, evidence and access are real close to the top because we have great capabilities, those need to be broader and more geographically diverse.

Secondly, digital and data & analytics. Again, building up on some of the legacy capabilities. But with what closerlook is doing, I think we have a variety of ideas to expand upon. Some of the great assets and capabilities that closerlook has brought to the table – being data driven, being analytical in nature and letting those lead to insights – that frankly very few firms can offer up. I think those two would be at the top, but you know, you should not be surprised if we do something in media. If we do something and consult pure consulting, you know those would not be surprising either.

Med Ad News: What makes Fishawack different than other organizations that offer many of the same services?

Jon Koch: I did try to do some research and talk to those that that may know. If you think about the pressures that our customers are facing, and thankfully I have seen some great examples of the work we are doing for customers now just even less than a couple weeks in, we all know it’s rising competition and pressure on cycle time. It’s pressure to reduce cost. A more complex network of stakeholders and requirements and expectations.

I think customers, and the few that I have talked to, they are looking for a fresh approach. I think they are looking for a company that even though they may be engaging us in medical or marketing, they want to tap into another area, and they do not want to go to another partner to do that. And I think the one thing that COVID has brought to us is that some of our customers teams have narrowed on what they are able to do internally, they are looking to tap into trusted partners, and lo and behold Fishawack is a trusted partner.

But if you were to ask, or at least those that I have talked to, about our capabilities in value in evidence and access, that combination of medical communications and marketing, the ability to engage strategically through consulting and the depth of experts. I mean, our team members, they have deep pharma or device or strategic marketing experience. I think that is differentiated.

You see a lot of organizations taking a cookie-cutter approach. This is what was described by me. Thankfully, I had a few customer contacts that I think would know more of the commercialization space and they said, ‘Look, we see a lot of cookie-cutter work that is being produced. If you could take the product out, you look at it, and think, actually, didn’t you just do that pitch? Or boy, that looked really, really similar to something I saw six months ago.’

And, at least by the customers I have talked with, they would say Fishawack has a bit of a bespoke approach. They know we think strategically, we craft solutions that are based on individual needs. Frankly, they trust the experts that they bring to bear because they know the space. They do not take that for granted, so they double down – they do their homework upfront and either validate thinking or bring new thinking in and they can do that. And in some of the most important therapeutic areas, whether that be a rare disease, or something driven by precision medicine, and of course, with the most recent advent of, unfortunately, COVID in the vaccine world.

Med Ad News: For you as a leader, what has it been like to come into a company during a pandemic and how have you been able to navigate these challenges?

Jon Koch: I think in a lot of ways there could be a lot of barriers that are looked at and no doubt there are certain barriers. But Chris, I see a pretty big opportunity. So even though I am not a marketer by trade or training, I am an optimist and I think that has been validated. We have an opportunity now. Talent is so key we can craft a work environment that is tailored to what team members need, what their preferences – not only what their personal circumstances dictate for them, but also what they prefer, so that we can tailor the way that we tap into their skills, tap into their expertise and knowledge, connect them with other people. I think if you were to have asked the leadership team maybe a couple years ago, would you be willing to work in this way, the team may have said, you know, that is not the way we want to work, that is not the way we are going to ask our staff to work. And the management team is now very willing to do that. And it’s also made our ability to integrate the multiple facets of Fishawack Health. It’s allowed us to integrate in ways that we never thought we could, either because everybody was so fixated on these physical locations and offices and the brands that were associated with those. Now everybody’s virtual or very comfortable working remotely, so it’s broken down internal barriers and it’s broken down some mental barriers. And I get the fortune of coming in and kind of capitalizing on that. I am not going to take credit, but at least I will work with the team to take a beneficial kind of work construct for our employees. So I like that. And by the way, it gives me an excuse to run around everywhere and meet everybody because I can go where they are at.

Editor’s note: This Med Ad News interview was conducted by Chris Truelove and was posted on Oct. 21, 2021.