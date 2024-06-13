Q&A with Franco Negron, CEO of Simtra BioPharma Solutions

Med Ad News: What factors are contributing to the revival of therapy areas through breakthrough innovation?

Franco Negron: While once-revolutionary platforms and modalities such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have become commonplace, we are now seeing the rise of novel modalities like mRNA, antibody drug-conjugates (ADCs) and microbiome-based therapeutics. Two of the five top-selling drugs today, Ozempic and Comirnaty, are based on emerging modalities: peptide therapeutics and mRNA technology, respectively. We expect this trend to continue, if not accelerate.

These new modalities are creating a capacity crunch particularly for pre-filled syringes and cartridge filling for autoinjectors as well an increase in manufacturing complexity with an increase in demand for filling of highly potent molecules.

Med Ad News: In what ways are CDMOs becoming the go-to partners for companies venturing into the area of biologics and biosimilars?

Negron: CDMOs are becoming the go-to partners for these novel modalities as they provide the technical manufacturing capabilities that most pharma and biopharma companies do not have internally, such as the ability to handle complex molecules or the ability to handle surges in demand. Building these capabilities is extremely capital intensive and takes time. CDMOs provide a “warm base” for pharma companies allowing them to accelerate time to market and giving them the ability to focus their capital on what they do best – R&D, clinical development, and go-to market.

In addition, CDMOs can provide pharma and biopharma companies with faster access to new markets thanks to an already approved manufacturing base in geographies in which they do not have operations. For example, an Asian-based biosimilar company may turn to a CDMO with FDA-approved plants in the U.S. in order to gain faster access to the U.S. market. It is much easier and faster for them to outsource their manufacturing to an already established CDMO partner than to try and set up their own internal manufacturing operations. Their product is more likely to gain regulatory approval in an already established facility.

Med Ad News: Which significant trends are impacting the biopharma industry?

Negron: Artificial intelligence in R&D and digital enablement for operational optimization is transforming the biopharma industry. As capacity constraints persist, digital enablement becomes essential for the most productive operational execution. Harnessing data-driven insights, CDMOs like Simtra are able to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and optimize day-to-day operations.

Med Ad News: How is the Simtra business model evolving (i.e., new HQ, expanded facility site, etc.) since the business was divested and acquired from Baxter International during 2023?

Negron: Simtra is building a robust development and clinical services business to complement its existing commercial fill finish business. Our goal is to support our clients earlier in their journey in helping them with formulation development, scale up and process improvement including lyophilization optimization as well as offering services such as analytical method development and stability testing.

We are also expanding our capacity to continue to grow with our customers’ needs. We are investing $250-plus million to expand our sterile fill–finish manufacturing campus in Bloomington, Indiana. A new, 150,000-square-foot building will be constructed to house two high-speed automated isolator syringe fill lines and a new high-speed isolator vial line equipped with three 30-square- meter lyophilizers. Each process suite in the new building will be fitted with dedicated formulation/compounding rooms. The expansion will also include the addition of a dedicated clinical line that will utilize existing facility infrastructure.

The clinical line is expected to be ready to onboard new projects by the summer of 2025. It will provide the Bloomington campus with the ability to better accommodate projects that are in early phases of development (Phase I or II) and keep these projects onsite as they scale up for commercialization. Construction of the new building is planned to begin in June 2024 and is anticipated to take two years to complete, allowing for GMP readiness in late 2026. In aggregate, the expansion is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in Bloomington.

This latest expansion follows a $100-plus million investment in our Halle/Westfalen, Germany site in 2021 for the construction of a new building housing a high-speed syringe line and a vial line equipped with four lyophilizers. GMP readiness is anticipated by the end of 2024.