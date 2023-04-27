QBFox Healthcomm: 2023

QBFox Healthcomm

2 Changebridge Road, Suite 203, Montville, New Jersey 07045

973-723-9198 • [email protected] • qbfox.com

One of the driving principles in establishing QBFox Healthcomm in 2018 was to create an agency that would deliver high quality work quickly and efficiently for clients. Leaders maintain that meant consciously structuring the agency in a unique way, putting highly experienced teams together, and removing the unnecessary processes that get in the way. In doing that, QBFox was able to deliver a level of agility that would help clients in real time, right when questions arose and answers were needed.

And real time has now expanded for QBFox as it celebrates five years in business. “When Stacy Patterson [chief medical officer], Chet Moss [chief creative officer], and I reconnected to open up shop, we saw a great opportunity for something new,” says Steve Viviano, CEO. “By working together directly with our clients, we are able to not simply get work done more efficiently but also offer higher level thinking and problem-solving.”

According to Viviano and the rest of the leadership team, this aligns perfectly with biotech clients in the early phases of commercialization who are staffed with senior experienced teams themselves and when faced with “start-up” challenges, need fast, effective answers to their problems. In fact, right out of the gate, the agency was awarded as the Most Innovative Startup for employing this new model and bringing it to clients.

Recent accomplishments

Much of 2022 was marked by substantial web-based initiatives, leaders say, as the agency created highly acknowledged work in both branded and unbranded spaces with applications ranging from websites to social media to YouTube Channels.

Leaders say the focus of a multi-disciplined, cohesive, and consistent team enabled the seamless flow of work from one medium to another. “When you have people who intuitively know what works and what doesn’t work based on their command of a category and an industry, the outcome is efficient, pointed, and creative,” Viviano says.

“Of course, having talent that’s adept in a medium always helps,” Moss notes. “George Abdy, who we recently promoted to ACD/art, along with Senior Digital Designer Gustavo Estrella, tirelessly deliver digital work that users want. Not just to use but to actually enjoy spending time with.”

And QBFox continues to place the highest value on locating, then recognizing the right people, executives state. Megan Lugo was promoted to senior account executive, reporting to Mark Vespole, VP, group account supervisor.

“It’s not often that an agency can find someone as adept in managing businesses as Mark,” Viviano says. “The level of trust he engenders with clients and colleagues alike is special. It’s enabled everyone to be better at what they do because information is clear, dependable, timely, and with unparalleled support.”

Accomplishments also included major rebranding initiatives for two of the agency’s core early-

stage biotech clients, leaders say, adding that these types of companies often need to rapidly shift their focus depending on their internal data milestones as well as reassessments of technology platforms and pipelines.

As these company shifts happen, frequently a new corporate or technology branding face is needed. “This is where QBFox has played a vital role,” Moss says. “By immersing ourselves in the core DNA of our clients, we’re skilled at translating that to the outside world through a new name, brand identity or a rebrand when marketplace strategies necessitate it.” These two re-branding efforts will bring the total number of clients for which the agency has created branding to four.

Structure and services

The qbfox.com site summarizes what’s key to the agency structure, stating that it’s about an agency that is small enough so leadership knows each client, their brands, and their customers really well, and experienced enough to make the right and swift calls. “Fast and smart remain agency hallmarks,” the leadership team states. “Structure is also underscored by the vigilance surrounding a senior-based staff.”

Agency managers say they have have dispensed with traditional, layered review processes enabling streamlined thinking and creativity. “Every project has a timeline,” they say. “But creativity is not encumbered and limited by assigned hours. For the agency, it facilitates opportunity and serendipity.”

Adds Viviano, “Our kind of clients move fast. They want to be sure we know their issues inside and out.”

Future plans

As it has shown from the outset, leaders say, QBFox continues to engage with potential new clients but remains committed to growth that reinforces existing brand relationships supported by trust and partnership.

“In a model like ours, we hope to connect with new clients who want what we do and how we can do it for them,” Viviano says.

According to the leadership team, the agency is now benefiting from previous clients, for whom brand development and multiple launches were created, who have moved on to new companies.

“Practically nothing is as strong a testament for an agency than the people who have experienced firsthand the interaction with QBFox who now want to do it all over again,” executives say.

Managers state that they will also continue to welcome talent who want a fresh approach to agency life. “People from QBFox are working wherever they work best,” Moss says. “But the same mindset about excellence has transcended walls and highways.”

“It’s been a focused, fascinating, fruitful, and fun five years,” QBFox leaders say, adding that they foresee a lot more of that to come.