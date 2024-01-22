QBFox Healthcomm locks in on 7

MONTVILLE, N.J., January 22, 2024 / Approaching the start of their 7th year in business as a full-service healthcare agency, QBFox Healthcomm is taking on the new year with renewed resolve. Driven by new business, a key promotion, and expanding staff, the agency continues on its roll.

The past year began with the rebranding of Kala Pharmaceuticals as KALA BIO. The company will be focusing on the emerging field of mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) therapy for rare and serious eye diseases. The agency was responsible for the complete design of the brand from logo to website (kalarx.com).

“We’ve partnered with Kala since our first day in business,” said Steve Viviano, QBFox Founder and CEO. “This new opportunity continues our rich history of marketing innovative therapies and technologies.”

Two new brands also came on board in 4Q/23, prompting agency growth in the new year. “This new business for us is the result of these two brands looking specifically for a more agile agency partner; one who could truly work efficiently and effectively to drive brand performance. That is exactly what we created QBFox to be, and to do, so answering this request was very straightforward for us,” noted Viviano.

“Clients have always asked for efficiency and agility as part of agency evaluations,” noted Chief Medical Director Stacy Patterson. “But we now see clients really evaluating this requirement as a top-tier must-have to win their business. It seems agility is becoming even more important for clients moving forward.”

In response to the growth, the agency has promoted Mark Vespole to Senior Vice President, Group Account Supervisor, as an acknowledgment of his strong leadership and organizational skills, both with clients and with QBFox teams. “Mark is the linchpin to delivering everything QBFox has to offer: high quality work, cost efficiency, and timely delivery,” noted Chet Moss, Chief Creative Officer.