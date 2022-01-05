QBFox Healthcomm Welcomes the New Year with New Growth ______________________________________________________________

MONTVILLE, N.J., January 5th, 2022 / QBFox Healthcomm, a full-service healthcare agency nearing its fourth anniversary, enters 2022 with new growth, new talent, and a renewed story to tell.

During 4Q, QBFox won a significant AOR assignment in the cardiovascular category. The work for this new client entails brand promotion for both healthcare professionals and patients across multiple platforms and adds to the multiple AOR brands that the agency already handles in the eyecare space.

“We are finding that our unique offering of senior, experienced talent who operate in a nimble and quick agency environment is really speaking to the needs of biotech clients who are in the early phases of commercialization,” observed Steve Viviano, QBFox CEO. “These unique companies have significant challenges and are often in a ‘start-up’ mentality where working fast and smart is seen as a tremendous competitive advantage for them.”

Part of the QBFox story for this particular assignment was the efficiency and time-savings achieved by a well-oiled and experienced agency team. A team that would be singularly focused on the assignment at hand.

“We’re not interested in adding layers and layers of staff,” Viviano noted. “And we are definitely not about just filling out timesheets and trying to sell tons of hours.” Pointing to what they hear in agency briefings, managers say clients are perplexed when 10 random agency people show up at a meeting or on a call and the client doesn’t even know who they are. “Clients don’t understand or appreciate that,” Viviano goes on. “What they really want is a small, dedicated team whom they know well, and who knows them and their business inside and out.”