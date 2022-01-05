QBFox Healthcomm Welcomes the New Year with New Growth ______________________________________________________________
MONTVILLE, N.J., January 5th, 2022 / QBFox Healthcomm, a full-service healthcare agency nearing its fourth anniversary, enters 2022 with new growth, new talent, and a renewed story to tell.
During 4Q, QBFox won a significant AOR assignment in the cardiovascular category. The work for this new client entails brand promotion for both healthcare professionals and patients across multiple platforms and adds to the multiple AOR brands that the agency already handles in the eyecare space.
“We are finding that our unique offering of senior, experienced talent who operate in a nimble and quick agency environment is really speaking to the needs of biotech clients who are in the early phases of commercialization,” observed Steve Viviano, QBFox CEO. “These unique companies have significant challenges and are often in a ‘start-up’ mentality where working fast and smart is seen as a tremendous competitive advantage for them.”
Part of the QBFox story for this particular assignment was the efficiency and time-savings achieved by a well-oiled and experienced agency team. A team that would be singularly focused on the assignment at hand.
“We’re not interested in adding layers and layers of staff,” Viviano noted. “And we are definitely not about just filling out timesheets and trying to sell tons of hours.” Pointing to what they hear in agency briefings, managers say clients are perplexed when 10 random agency people show up at a meeting or on a call and the client doesn’t even know who they are. “Clients don’t understand or appreciate that,” Viviano goes on. “What they really want is a small, dedicated team whom they know well, and who knows them and their business inside and out.”
Staying true to this philosophy of providing clients senior talented staff prompted the hiring of Jonathan Richter as Chief Content Officer and Creative Director. Richter has been a force for some of the industry’s leading agencies over the years including McCann Health and the BGB Group. He has led teams and won business across multiple categories with a special focus on the cardiovascular and respiratory therapeutic areas.
“We had a highly charged 22-month period of growth which saw two major launches, and with the addition of this new client it was time to start adding staff again. The opportunity to work with a talent like Jonathan — to complement our existing team and to head up our Content group — was irresistible,” said Viviano. “He brings us more than creative chops and market knowledge. Jonathan’s funny and real and within two minutes of meeting him, we felt like we knew him for years.”
The agency’s business additions not only prompted the hiring of Richter but also the well-earned promotion of Mark Vespole to VP, Group Account Supervisor, in recognition of his leadership shepherding multiple launches and establishing a web presence for several biotech clients. Mark was an early agency employee in 2018 and he’s been key to the agency’s growth ever since.
Beyond Richter and Vespole, the agency is also looking to add another three new employees — a senior editor, a senior digital designer and an account person — capping off a period that managers say is the single largest growth spurt they have experienced to date.
QBFox has been thriving since it was named an Agency to Watch in 2018 based on the broad industry experience — and reunion — of the senior managers, Viviano, Chet Moss, Chief Creative Officer, and Stacy Patterson, MD, Chief Medical Officer. They’ve each been honored by the PharmaVOICE100 (Viviano receiving his second acknowledgment in 2021), and the agency was recognized for its creative work throughout 2021.
Contact
Steve Viviano, CEO, QBFox Healthcomm
2 Changebridge Road, Suite 203, Montville, NJ 07045 [email protected]