Quest sees robust 2024 sales on strong demand for routine test kits

Feb 1 (Reuters) – Laboratory operator Quest Diagnostics (DGX.N) beat fourth-quarter estimates and forecast 2024 sales above Wall Street expectation on Thursday, as it benefits from strong demand for its routine testing kits, excluding COVID products.

Health insurers such as Humana (HUM.N) and hospital operator HCA Healthcare (HCA.N) saw high demand for medical care in the past few weeks and expects medical utilization levels to remain elevated in 2024 as well, which means more sales of diagnostic kits used in testing heart, prenatal, and neurological ailments.