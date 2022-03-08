Rare Patient Voice Chosen for Inclusion in the Valuable Directory

The Valuable 500 Launch World’s First Global Directory of Disability Inclusion Specialists

TOWSON, MD, March 8, 2022 – Today, on International Women’s Day, the Valuable 500, the largest network of global CEOs committed to disability inclusion, announced the launch of the Valuable Directory, convening business disability experts from across the globe. It is made up of consultants, suppliers and solutions providers, all of which have demonstrated extensive experience in their fields and have been highly recommended by thought leaders in the disability space; 52% of the consultants, suppliers, solution partners listed are female-founded or led. Rare Patient Voice LLC, a leading firm connecting people with disabilities to opportunities for sharing their voices with researchers, will be listed in this unique resource featuring expertise within digital, physical and cognitive accessibility, as well as tools for inclusive recruitment and branding practices.

Hosted within the Valuable 500’s Digital Hub, the Valuable Directory connects members with disability experts around the world to assist them to move commitments into action. This first iteration showcases 77 businesses, including Rare Patient Voice, that have been vetted by 21 revered thought leaders across the global disability space. This is the first directory of its kind as it has been created by disabled people for disabled people.

“We are proud to be included in the Valuable Directory! Our 100,000+ patients and caregivers live with both visible and invisible disabilities, and many have faced exclusion in some aspect of their lives. We’re thrilled to be part of a movement committed to transforming businesses to be more inclusive of people living with disabilities,” said Pam Cusick, Senior Vice President of Rare Patient Voice. “This dovetails nicely with Rare Patient Voice’s mission to empower patients to share their voices with researchers and companies developing products, devices, and treatments to improve lives. By being selected as part of the Valuable Directory, we will be able to connect the amazing Valuable 500 companies with individuals living with disabilities to help improve their products and services! When we work together to include the voice of people living with disabilities, the world will be a much better place.”

To learn more about the Valuable Directory, visit: https:/ /www.thevaluable500.com/pressrelease/business-disability-directory

About Rare Patient Voice

Rare Patient Voice, LLC provides patients and caregivers an opportunity to participate in all types of research including market research, health economics outcomes and real-world evidence, user experience/human factors studies, and clinical trials. RPV has over 100,000 patients and caregivers across more than 700 diseases, both rare and non-rare. Visit us atwww.rarepatientvoice.com.

About the Valuable 500

Valuable was launched by social entrepreneur and activist Caroline Casey at One Young World 2017 in Bogota, Colombia and the inception of the Valuable 500 was announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in January 2019. Today the Valuable 500 is the largest community of Global CEOs committed to disability inclusion in business.

Since its creation, the Valuable 500 has achieved its initial goal of getting 500 multinational organisations to make a public commitment to disability inclusion in their organisation, igniting a historic global movement for a new age of diversity in business. The Valuable 500 and their global impact partner The Nippon Foundation, will be working closely with the World Economic Forum and International Disability Alliance – bringing together a leading philanthropic organisation with the most prestigious global business network and the voice of the global disability community.

By engaging with the world’s most influential business leaders and brands, the network now has a combined revenue of over $8 trillion and employs a staggering 22 million people worldwide. Its members include 14 global CEOs and companies who will be spearheading the programmes and services to be offered under Phase 2 of the campaign, which will be activated through global disability surveys, disability trend reports and an executive disability resource hub.

After reaching this important milestone, the Valuable 500 is determined to create a community that supports and empowers its 500 members to systematically transform their businesses, so they include the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities worldwide, thereby unlocking their business, social and economic potential. We believe that if business takes a lead, society and government will follow. Truly inclusive businesses can build truly inclusive societies.

Source: RPV

https://rarepatientvoice.com/rare-patient-voice-chosen-for-inclusion-in-the-valuable-directory