Rare Patient Voice Kicks off 2022 with Major Milestones and Staff Announcements

TOWSON, MD, January 3, 2022 – Rare Patient Voice LLC, a leading market research patient recruitment firm, has started the new year off by reaching a milestone and announcing several staff changes.

“Since launching in 2013, the mission of Rare Patient Voice has been to empower patients and caregivers to share their voices with the researchers and companies developing products to improve their lives. Over the years our community has grown to over 100,000 patients and caregivers of nearly 700 rare and non-rare diseases, now including more than 2,100 referral partners representing patient advocacy organizations, support groups, and individuals. We’ve completed over 5,000 projects and expanded beyond the US to Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, and Spain,” said Wes Michael, president and founder of Rare Patient Voice. “I am particularly happy to announce that we have now paid patients and caregivers more than $8 million over the past nine years for their participation in research studies. I’m also pleased about some internal news that underscores the quality and hard work of our staff at RPV.”

The following promotions and addition to staff at Rare Patient Voice are effective immediately.

Debi Crist has been promoted to Director of Patient Outreach and Panel Management. She has been with Rare Patient Voice since 2017 and is also an active patient advocate in the Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis community. Since joining RPV full time, Debi and her team have connected with more than 2,100 referral partners to help the company recruit patients and caregivers to its panel.

Tiffany White has been promoted to Director of Business Development. She has been with Rare Patient Voice since 2017 and works directly with clients on RPV’s service offerings and provides feasibility and pricing for market research studies. Tiffany and her team provided over 7,500 bids to clients for projects in 2021.

Laura Mullen has been appointed Director of Marketing and Communications. She joined Rare Patient Voice as a consultant in 2021 and brings a strong background and wealth of experience in Marketing and Public Relations in the nonprofit, healthcare, and private sectors.

