Rare Patient Voice President and Founder Wes Michael Inducted Into DTC Hall of Fame

BOSTON, MA, April 21, 2022 – Wes Michael, President and Founder of Rare Patient Voice LLC, a leading research recruitment firm, was officially inducted into the DTC Hall of Fame on April 20, 2022. The DTC Hall of Fame is designed to honor individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in the advancement of patient communication. Industry-wide nominations are collected and then the final four inductees are determined by DTC Perspectives’ executive and editorial teams.

“DTC marketing has been practiced successfully for more than twenty years and over this time it has grown to become a very important component of the pharmaceutical industry’s success,” says Bob Ehrlich, CEO of DTC Perspectives. “It is important to recognize those individuals who have shaped DTC advertising and significantly contributed to the communication of important healthcare information directly to patients.”

Wes Michael is part of the fourteenth annual class of inductees, which was honored live at an induction ceremony, sponsored by PatientPoint, during the DTC National Conference, part of the Xpectives. Health Summit in Boston. The other 2022 inductees are Nancy Ibach, Associate Vice President US Oncology, Merck; Matt McNally, Global President, dentsu health; and Lisa M. Snider, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, Horizon Therapeutics.

“I am proud to be part of the esteemed group being inducted this year,” said Michael. “It’s very special to be among such accomplished peers. My thanks to DTC National for this honor and for a terrific conference.”

Michael founded Rare Patient Voice in 2013 with a mission of connecting patients and caregivers with researchers for all types of research studies. RPV has since expanded from the United States to Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and most recently, Australia and New Zealand.

About Rare Patient Voice

Rare Patient Voice, LLC provides patients and caregivers an opportunity to participate in all types of research including market research, health economics outcomes and real-world evidence, user experience/human factors studies, and clinical trials. RPV has over 100,000 patients and caregivers across more than 700 diseases, both rare and non-rare. Visit us at www.rarepatientvoice.com.