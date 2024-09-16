Rare Patient Voice Surpasses 10,000 Project Mark

Towson, MD, 9.16.2024 – Since 2013, Rare Patient Voice (RPV) has empowered patients and family caregivers to have their opinions and insights heard by decision makers through participation in research. Now, RPV has hit a major milestone: the company has officially recruited respondents for over 10,000 client projects.

For over a decade, Rare Patient Voice has been committed to connecting clients with authentic patients and family caregivers for participation in all types of research studies. By meeting patients and their loved ones in a number of ways, including in-person patient events, a robust referral partner program, and the efforts of a dedicated Patient Advocacy team, a community of thousands now stands ready to take part in studies ranging from online surveys and focus groups to advisory boards and clinical trials.

“Back in 2013, I launched Rare Patient Voice with the simple idea of building a multi-disease patient panel, my experience as a researcher, and a folding table to set up at patient events,” said Wes Michael, Founder and President of Rare Patient Voice. “What started as a dream has grown to over 145,000 patients and family caregivers of rare and non-rare diseases, covering more than 1,500 diseases and conditions across nine countries. I’m so proud to announce that RPV has now completed over 10,000 projects, and we are already hard at work on the next 10,000.”

Rare Patient Voice remains dedicated to empowering patients and their caregiving loved ones to be heard by researchers developing new treatments and services to improve lives. Our reliable recruitment methods and quality customer service have earned RPV the reputation for being the gold standard in patient recruitment. For video testimonials from some of our valued clients, visit https://rarepatientvoice.com/for-researchers/.

Source: Rare Patient Voice