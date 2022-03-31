Rare upsurge in bird flu makes for worst-ever crisis in France

, , , , , ,

Rare upsurge in bird flu makes for worst-ever crisis in France

March 31, 2022; 12:46 PM EDT

By

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/rare-upsurge-bird-flu-makes-worst-ever-crisis-france-2022-03-31/

 

 

/by