Real Chemistry acquires Avant Healthcare

NEW YORK (Feb. 6, 2024) – Real Chemistry, a leading provider of AI-driven insights and marketing and medical communications for the healthcare industry, today announced significant expansion of its medical education, medical affairs and healthcare provider (HCP) communications capabilities through the addition of Avant Healthcare. Financial terms of the acquisition, which closed on Feb. 1, were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Carmel, Ind., Avant Healthcare is a full-service medical communications company using high science, data-driven strategies, and innovative digital and creative capabilities to develop and facilitate impactful messaging to HCPs, working on behalf of many of the top clients in the life sciences industry. Avant provides solutions that span engagement across the entirety of the drug commercialization lifecycle, including medical affairs, promotional medical education, scientific strategy and consulting and speaker development and management.

“Our clients are asking for more personalized, engaging, and timely medical communications that together, Avant and Real Chemistry will create,” said Shankar Narayanan, CEO of Real Chemistry. “The life sciences industry is investing heavily in R&D and addressing increasingly complex diseases with robust new drug pipelines. These new therapies require significant HCP education and engagement to reach and benefit the patients who need them. At the same time, demographic changes happening with HCPs are having a profound effect on how companies need to effectively engage with them. Expanding our capabilities with Avant brings us even greater scientific expertise, strength, and creativity to partner with our clients to fully leverage the next generation of product breakthroughs in the next few years.”

Avant’s team will become part of Real Chemistry’s Medical group, which together will have more than 450 experts in medical communications, medical education, medical affairs and scientific visualization and work seamlessly with the company’s integrated communications, engagement, influencer and strategic commercial and creative capabilities. Avant’s current leadership team will remain with the firm, with Trina Stonner, RN, MSN, Avant’s Chief Customer Officer and President, co-leading Real Chemistry’s Medical group with Suzanne Jacobs, who leads Real Chemistry’s current medical team and is based in London.

“We were looking for a unicorn partner and found one in Real Chemistry, which is the perfect fit for Avant’s clients and employees,” said Deborah Wood, Founder and Chairwoman, Avant Healthcare. “Our clients will benefit from the expanded data and AI capabilities Real Chemistry brings, the global reach, and the richer service offering across the full marketing and communications spectrum. Our employees have greater professional development opportunities to grow while joining a company that has a similar culture. Together, Real Chemistry and Avant will continue to challenge the status quo, create impact, and improve the healthcare experience for patients, caregivers and providers.”

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor and Bose McKinney & Evans LLP acted as legal counsel to Avant Healthcare.

About Avant Healthcare

Small and independent in agility, large in results. Avant Healthcare is a full-service healthcare agency that at its core delivers today’s most relevant scientific insights through a fiercely creative lens. Avant delivers the high-touch service and value of an independent agency, but the innovation, firepower, and results of a network shop. All while providing the education and implementation of the current best practices for the pharmaceutical industry.

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry’s mission is to transform what healthcare is to what it should be by leveraging the industry’s most advanced AI-powered insights, diverse expertise and customer-centric ideas. We help the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage patients and professionals – while creating healthcare experiences that span diagnosis to adherence – to ensure therapies meet and exceed their potential to impact lives.

Source: Real Chemistry