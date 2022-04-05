Real Chemistry Acquires conversationHEALTH

Company is transforming the way the health care and life sciences industry engages with physicians, patients and consumers through conversational AI

SAN FRANCISCO–( BUSINESS WIRE )–Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company committed to making the world a healthier place for all, today announced the acquisition of conversationHEALTH, the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform for the health care and life sciences industry. conversationHEALTH’s HIPAA-compliant and privacy-safe system of engagement utilizes advanced natural language processing, medically-trained natural language understanding and contextual AI to transform conversations into highly-personalized interactions via intelligent agents. The SaaS platform is purpose-built by health care experts and used for scientific communications, medical affairs, clinical trials and commercial operations to enable greater accessibility, improved responsiveness and better outcomes for patients.

“In the new digital-first world, health care professionals, patients and consumers are now engaging with global life sciences companies in new ways with the expectation of 24/7/365 accessibility and a personalized, digital experience,” said Shankar Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer of Real Chemistry. “The acquisition of conversationHEALTH brings best-in-class conversational AI technologies and medical expertise to help our clients deliver medical interaction at scale, through text, voice and digital humans, across markets and languages.”

conversationHEALTH joins Real Chemistry’s Data and Artificial Intelligence Solutions group, which includes award-winning AI pioneers Swoop, the leader in AI-generated digital audiences for precision marketing, and IPM.ai, the leader in uncovering undiagnosed and misdiagnosed patients for specialty and rare disease and recent winner of Most Innovative Data Science Company in the World by Fast Company.

“Patients and consumers want the same kind of access and personalized interaction in health that they have in other areas of their digital lives. We’ve built sophisticated AI-powered virtual assistants to augment and virtualize human teams in order to meet these needs at scale, cost effectively and compliantly,” said Dr. John Reeves, Founder and CEO of conversationHEALTH. “Combining forces with Real Chemistry provides conversationHEALTH with access to deep AI expertise, additional deployment resources and client opportunities to fuel our innovation and growth.”

The conversationHEALTH acquisition is the 10th for Real Chemistry since the company announced its partnership with New Mountain Capital in 2019. Real Chemistry achieved more than $475 million in revenue in 2021, an increase of 36% from the prior year, marking the company’s 20th year of consecutive double-digit revenue growth.

About conversationHEALTH

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is making the world a healthier place by empowering patients to access the right treatment at the right time. We leverage the best data-driven, tech-enabled and digital solutions to deliver communications, engagement, activation and value across a full range of diverse health care stakeholders — patients, payors, providers, caregivers and regulators.

Our patient-centric approach pairs owned and partnered real-world data sources and proprietary technologies with analytical insights and modern marketing and communications services to solve today’s biggest engagement and commercialization challenges, including diversifying and speeding clinical trial awareness and enrollment, expanding product lifecycles and shortening the revenue curve. From finding patients with complicated or rare diseases to participate in clinical trials to targeting omnichannel marketing efforts to exactly the right audience, Real Chemistry is advancing transformation at the intersection of consumerization, personalization and digitization impacting health care today.

