Real Chemistry acquires leading HCP engagement company TI Health

HCP Targeting with Hospital/IDN Affiliation and Payer Data: This provider-based targeting and top decile targeting of HCPs seeing patients with specific payer coverage delivers further audience refinement beyond diagnosis and prescribing behavior.

“Reaching HCPs has become more difficult than ever with the decline of face-to-face engagement and the oversaturation of non-personal promotion,” said TI Health Founder and CEO Erin DeRuggiero. “Personalized omni-channel for HCPs, based on their affinity for specific content, messaging and channels, allows healthcare marketers to break through the noise in the moments that matter and meet HCPs where they are, establishing their brand as the therapy of choice. Joining Swoop allows us to accelerate the innovation and scale of our machine learning and AI-powered audience expansion and activation capabilities. When HCP and DTC engagement works in tandem in clinical, endemic and non-endemic environments, advertisers, healthcare professionals and patients will all benefit.”

ABOUT TI HEALTH

TI Health is a data-driven marketing and predictive analytics company, delivering omni-channel insights and activation solutions for healthcare companies and pharmaceutical brands. TI Health’s proprietary predictive analytics platform, AffinitiTM, uses machine learning to map content, messaging and channel strategy preferences for leading pharmaceutical brand marketers in the United States.

ABOUT SWOOP

Swoop, part of Real Chemistry, empowers the world’s leading pharmaceutical brands to better educate patients about disease states and the therapies that could remedy their conditions, as well as enable them to become active participants in their treatment journey. Swoop’s HIPAA- certified and NAI-accredited system of engagement has uncovered over 6,000 unique target audiences for precisely activating patient populations and their healthcare ecosystems through omnichannel marketing strategies. By utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning and evolutionary computation in conjunction with a real-world data universe of over 300 million de- identified patients and 65 billion anonymized social determinants of health signals, Swoop’s segments are superior in audience quality, lead to optimal conversion and drive increased Rx lift. It’s no wonder that 18 of the top 20 healthcare marketing agencies and 42 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies power their marketing efforts with Swoop. And we are just getting started.

ABOUT REAL CHEMISTRY

Real Chemistry’s mission is to transform what healthcare is to what it should be by leveraging the industry’s most advanced AI-powered insights, diverse expertise and customer-centric ideas. We help the healthcare industry better understand, reach, and engage patients and professionals – while creating healthcare experiences that span diagnosis to adherence – enabling therapies and those they were designed to help, meet and exceed their potential.

Source: Real Chemistry