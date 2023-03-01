Real Chemistry acquires leading HCP engagement company TI Health
NEW YORK (March 1, 2023) – Real Chemistry, the leading provider of AI-driven insights and human-centric experiences for the healthcare industry, today announced the acquisition of TI Health, a data-driven marketing and predictive analytics company that delivers omnichannel health care provider (HCP) engagement insights and activation solutions for pharmaceutical and life sciences brands. TI Health will be integrated into Swoop, which is part of Real Chemistry and is the leading provider of exclusive privacy-safe patient audiences, creating a fully unified HCP and direct-to-consumer (DTC) system of engagement for healthcare marketers.
“Historically, HCP and DTC advertising have functioned independently, engaging physicians and patients separately despite a common objective of increasing awareness of new therapies designed to improve health,” said Scott Rines, President, Swoop. “This has led to wasted budgets, unoptimized activation and suboptimal script lift. With the combination of TI Health’s best-in-class HCP targeting and activation with Swoop’s highly precise patient audiences, brands can now coordinate engagement with their ideal patient and HCP audiences, driving greater Rx lift and delivering sustained benefits to patients.”
In conjunction with the acquisition, Swoop is launching four new solutions built by connecting its system of engagement with the TI Health AffinitiTM insights platform, which includes content, message and channel affinity data for more than 1.6 million HCPs. Affiniti draws on more than 500 million observed national provider identifier (NPI) exposures and engagements.
-HCP Programmatic Activation: Demand-side platforms (DSP) – agnostic, this is the only self-serve HCP programmatic solution with physician level detail reporting. Marketers can engage HCPs based on individual media preferences and incorporate time-sensitive triggers using diagnosis, affiliation, payer and prescribing behavior.
HCP Social Media Engagement: Marketers can apply the same ideal HCP audience used for programmatic advertising to self-serve on social media, engaging verified HCPs, including key opinion leaders and influencers, on the most popular networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
HCP TV Planning and Activation: This is the first HCP TV advertising solution scaled across addressable TV and connected TV/over-the-top to reach verified NPI households. Advertisers can apply the same audience used in digital channels for TV planning and activation to optimize reach and frequency.
- HCP Targeting with Hospital/IDN Affiliation and Payer Data: This provider-based targeting and top decile targeting of HCPs seeing patients with specific payer coverage delivers further audience refinement beyond diagnosis and prescribing behavior.
“Reaching HCPs has become more difficult than ever with the decline of face-to-face engagement and the oversaturation of non-personal promotion,” said TI Health Founder and CEO Erin DeRuggiero. “Personalized omni-channel for HCPs, based on their affinity for specific content, messaging and channels, allows healthcare marketers to break through the noise in the moments that matter and meet HCPs where they are, establishing their brand as the therapy of choice. Joining Swoop allows us to accelerate the innovation and scale of our machine learning and AI-powered audience expansion and activation capabilities. When HCP and DTC engagement works in tandem in clinical, endemic and non-endemic environments, advertisers, healthcare professionals and patients will all benefit.”
ABOUT TI HEALTH
TI Health is a data-driven marketing and predictive analytics company, delivering omni-channel insights and activation solutions for healthcare companies and pharmaceutical brands. TI Health’s proprietary predictive analytics platform, AffinitiTM, uses machine learning to map content, messaging and channel strategy preferences for leading pharmaceutical brand marketers in the United States.
ABOUT SWOOP
Swoop, part of Real Chemistry, empowers the world’s leading pharmaceutical brands to better educate patients about disease states and the therapies that could remedy their conditions, as well as enable them to become active participants in their treatment journey. Swoop’s HIPAA- certified and NAI-accredited system of engagement has uncovered over 6,000 unique target audiences for precisely activating patient populations and their healthcare ecosystems through omnichannel marketing strategies. By utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning and evolutionary computation in conjunction with a real-world data universe of over 300 million de- identified patients and 65 billion anonymized social determinants of health signals, Swoop’s segments are superior in audience quality, lead to optimal conversion and drive increased Rx lift. It’s no wonder that 18 of the top 20 healthcare marketing agencies and 42 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies power their marketing efforts with Swoop. And we are just getting started.
ABOUT REAL CHEMISTRY
Real Chemistry’s mission is to transform what healthcare is to what it should be by leveraging the industry’s most advanced AI-powered insights, diverse expertise and customer-centric ideas. We help the healthcare industry better understand, reach, and engage patients and professionals – while creating healthcare experiences that span diagnosis to adherence – enabling therapies and those they were designed to help, meet and exceed their potential.
