Real Chemistry + American Cancer Society bring AI-led “Hope Storm” this holiday season

Cancer is personal. It touches all of us. Whether you’re a survivor yourself or you’ve been there to hold the hand of a loved one fighting for their life, you’ve felt the strength that comes from knowing you are not alone and the important role that HOPE plays in successful patient journeys. Bringing together science and hope creates a chemical reaction. Real Chemistry proudly supports the work of its clients who deliver new lifechanging therapies to patients every day. Using AI-inspired technology, this holiday season Real Chemistry’s holiday activation will not only serve to share hope for people affected by cancer (patients and loved ones), but it will also share visually the impact their clients are having to create hope through the advancement of new life-changing therapies.

Real Chemistry has collaborated with the American Cancer Society’s to share these messages with patients and their loved ones currently staying in their Hope Lodge communities, through an AI-powered and interactive digital experience that can be found at www.jointhehopefall.com. The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers. More than just a roof over their heads, it’s a nurturing community that helps patients access the care they need.

Bringing AI + Ideas Together

“Hopefall: A One-of-a-Kind Visualization of the Sound of Hope.”

Inspired by the symbolism behind a patient ringing the hope bell – a monumental but fleeting moment for patients to mark the completion of cancer treatment, the Real Chemistry team has created a way to immortalize this moment forever.

Using Cymatics – or the study of visible sound and vibration – Real Chemistry has created an immersive digital experience where the sound of a patient’s bell ringing becomes a unique sound wave image – very much like a snowflake. All these “soundflakes” together will form a snowfall of hope, or “Hopefall: A One-of-a-Kind Visualization of the Sound of Hope.” When a soundflake is created, users can leave inspirational messages of hope and anecdotes about their own journeys as either a patient or caregiver. The platform will also have easy access to information about early cancer screening, and more information about how to benefit patients staying at ACS Hope Lodge locations through donations and volunteer opportunities.

How Soundflakes are Generated

The audio from the video is input into a custom-built generative application to analyze the audio for everything that makes it unique. Such as, bell frequency, duration, tones, ring patterns, and ambient sounds such as clapping, cheering, speeches, and of course the sound of the Hope Lodge bell itself.

Using the same generative application, the analyzed sound creates a visual representation of the unique properties. The elements are translated into the fibers and motion, it becomes more elaborate as the soundflake grows. The output is a wholly unique soundflake based on the individual sound properties of each video that celebrates the patient’s unique bell moment.

The Team Behind the Ideation

The highly innovative idea was the brainchild of Real Chemistry’s in-house advertising team 21GRAMS, with the concept ideation originating from Javier Pinol, Copy Supervisor, and Maxwell Gold, Senior Art Director.

For clients

As a thank you to clients for their incredible work creating life-saving therapies, Real Chemistry will send a special thank you message with a link to the experience so they can see how their work is helping impact the lives of patients across the country and beyond. And give them an opportunity to share their own story of hope.

For patients + the public

As the “Hopefall” library continues to build, Real Chemistry and the ACS will share these messages with patients undergoing treatment at their 30+ Hope Lodge locations. To create a movement that anyone can join to share hope this holiday season, access to the microsite will also be shared publicly via ACS and Real Chemistry’s social media channels.

To kick-off the campaign, Real Chemistry and the American Cancer Society will hold an outdoor “Miracle on 32nd Street” snowfall event on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the New York City Hope Lodge, located at 132 W. 32nd Street in Manhattan. The event will offer a realistic snowfall for patients staying at the Hope Lodge, as well as the public. The public will also experience digital and physical signage on how the public can engage with the digital Hopefall platform. The location is famously located near Penn Station.

Source: Real Chemistry