Real Chemistry and Aktana Partner to Combine Social and Claims Data with AI Insights to Drive Better Healthcare Provider Experiences with Life Sciences Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company, and Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, today announced a partnership that will transform commercial strategy, engagement and execution. Pre-built integrations between the two companies’ solutions will translate Real Chemistry’s billions of healthcare social data points from 3 million healthcare influencers and 160,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and claims data into dynamic, actionable insights for life sciences sales, marketing and medical teams.

One of the greatest challenges facing the life sciences industry is successfully launching new therapies, often due to rapidly changing HCP behaviors and preferences. Through this partnership, life sciences companies will be equipped not only to identify the right HCPs, but also to predict the right engagement timing, content, channel and next-best actions to help HCPs learn about new treatment options and improve patient care. Aktana and Real Chemistry’s best-in-class solutions enable organizations to deftly understand physicians’ changing needs and provide a better experience in today’s digital-first environment. For example, customers are leveraging the joint solutions to measure the performance of branded content and gather more informed insights about the optimum messaging, sequence and channel for every individual HCP.

“Being able to identify the right time and right way to engage a particular HCP with specific educational content is critical to improving the level of care for patients,” said Adam Cossman, group president and managing partner of Health Technologies at Real Chemistry. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tectonic shifts in how physicians obtain information. This partnership combines the best of AI with powerful creative campaigns to create personalized and seamless experiences for HCPs and meaningful engagement in healthcare. It’s a powerful combination.”

Aktana works with more than half of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies to incorporate data and insights across all sources, creating a personalized, omnichannel customer experience. Real Chemistry’s commercial solutions bolstered by social and claims data multiply the effectiveness of sales and marketing orchestration and execution for Aktana customers. Similarly, Real Chemistry’s biopharmaceutical customers benefit from Aktana’s leading AI engine to activate in-person channels such as field sales and contact centers, as well as digital channels for continuously improving omnichannel engagement with HCPs.

“Aktana delivers an omnichannel experience that is more relevant, aligned and responsive to the individual needs of HCPs by learning from every prior interaction – digital or in-person,” said Derek Choy, president of Aktana. “Now, we’re giving customers a faster and smarter way to integrate Real Chemistry’s rich and wide array of data, content, audience and brand marketing expertise into omnichannel strategy and go-to-market execution plans to build stronger relationships with HCPs and continuously nurture those relationships over time.”

Cossman added, “No single company can expertly deliver every element of an omnichannel solution alone for life sciences. Complementary partnerships, such as what we are doing with Aktana, represent a huge step forward in creating increased value and efficiency for customers.”

About Aktana

Aktana is a pioneer in intelligent engagement for the global life sciences industry. Its Contextual Intelligence Engine leverages a proprietary blend of AI, human insight, and other advanced technologies to help life sciences teams coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement with healthcare providers. Committed to customer success and innovation, Aktana has empowered more than 300 brands to capitalize on data investments, drive productivity, and continually improve campaign performance. More than half of the top-20 global pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana also has offices in Philadelphia, London, Barcelona, Bucharest, Tokyo, Osaka, Shanghai, Beijing, Sydney, Pune, and Sao Paulo. For more information, visit www.aktana.com.

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a global health innovation company making the world a healthier place by empowering patients to equitably and cost-effectively access the right treatment at the right time. We leverage the best data-driven, tech-enabled and digital solutions to deliver clear, concise communications, engagement, activation and value across a full range of healthcare stakeholders – patients, payors, providers, caretakers and regulators.

Our patient-centric approach pairs owned and partnered real-world data sources and proprietary technologies with analytical insights and modern marketing and communications services to solve today’s biggest engagement and commercialization challenges, including speeding clinical trial awareness and enrollment, expanding product lifecycles and shortening the revenue curve. From finding patients with complicated or rare diseases to participate in clinical trials, to targeting digital marketing efforts to exactly the right audience, Real Chemistry is advancing transformation at the intersection of consumerization, personalization and digitization impacting healthcare today.

For more information, please visit www.realchemistry.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.