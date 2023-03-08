Real Chemistry announces 2022 business highlights, with company exceeding $550 million in revenue for the first time

NEW YORK (March 8, 2023) – Real Chemistry, the leading provider of AI-driven insights and human-centric experiences for the healthcare industry, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The company achieved revenue of $555 million, reflecting 17% growth compared to $475 million in 2021 and marking the company’s 21st consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth.

“Real Chemistry’s financial performance reflects our success doing impactful work at scale, and I can’t thank our team and clients enough,” said Shankar Narayanan, CEO, Real Chemistry. “Crossing the half-billion dollar threshold is a significant milestone for our company. But it’s more than revenue growth that drives us. It’s the spirit of unparalleled innovation which gives us insights and integrated capabilities across the entire spectrum of services needed by our clients. With the power to continue to innovate at scale and serve as the leading partner of choice for our clients, we are well positioned to drive our next decade of growth.”

During 2022, Real Chemistry experienced continued double-digit growth in its advertising and communications businesses. The company also experienced as much as 50% growth in several categories that reflect emerging client needs and the company’s expanded mix of franchises: data and AI products and services, market access, medical affairs and influencer and celebrity.

“Our continued focus on and investment in data and AI-driven products and services ensure we can deliver impact and value to our clients, who need more integrated and specialized services as they navigate an increasingly complex and evolving economic environment,” added Narayanan. “Our focus, investment and growth in these areas will continue to bear fruit in 2023 and beyond.”

Real Chemistry’s 2022 highlights: