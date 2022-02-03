Real Chemistry Appoints Andy Johnson as Chief Information Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a leading provider of data-driven, tech-enabled communication and marketing solutions for the health care sector, today announced that Andy Johnson has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Johnson’s primary responsibilities will be to drive Real Chemistry’s information strategy, strengthen organizational systems and processes to best support the company’s people and clients, and innovate new ways to connect and collaborate.

“Real Chemistry has been a pioneer of technology, data and analytics in our industry for decades, and I look forward to building on this strong foundation to make us an even better organization for our people, clients and the patients we ultimately serve,” said Johnson. “It’s a privilege to join a purpose-driven company that is also poised for continued growth and scale. I am eager to help take us to the next level.”

Johnson comes to Real Chemistry from Wunderman Thompson, a WPP company, where he served as CIO and previously held various IT leadership roles throughout the WPP network over the last 10 years. Prior to WPP, Johnson worked in the software industry, holding roles in development, product management and consulting throughout Europe.

“We are excited and fortunate to bring in a leader with Andy’s deep experience in information technology specific to the marketing and communications industry,” said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan. “Andy has a proven track record of leading IT functions at large organizations in our industry and will be instrumental in scaling, simplifying and further digitizing the way we work. Leadership and innovation in these areas has never been more important.”

