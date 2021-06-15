Real Chemistry Appoints Mary Stutts as Global Chief Inclusion and Health Equity Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company committed to making the world a healthier place for all, announced today that Mary Stutts has joined the company to lead its DE&I strategy, bringing together a unique combination of internal inclusion initiatives with multiple customer-facing efforts across the entire health ecosystem. Stutts will further integrate Real Chemistry’s healthcare experts with data and technology to incorporate health equity into the company’s culture, solutions and operations. This appointment integrates and accelerates Real Chemistry’s commitment to DE&I, which expanded last year with the creation of an internal DE&I department led by Marcia Windross and a client engagement practice led by Abby Hayes. Stutts will report directly to the Office of the CEO and the company’s Board of Directors.

“I’ve known Mary for more than 20 years and have witnessed her transformative leadership as a pioneer in DE&I and health equity,” said Jim Weiss, Founder and CEO of Real Chemistry. “Mary was one of the first to focus on clinical trial diversity more than 20 years ago – with a vision that has now come of age. Her entrepreneurial approach to DE&I combined with our background in data, technology and healthcare will be unmatched in making the world a healthier place for all and ensuring we can equitably get the right treatment to the right patient at the right time.”

Stutts joins Real Chemistry having led Corporate Relations and Communications and championed DE&I at Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer, UnitedHealth Group, Kaiser Permanente, Stanford Health Care and Comcast NBCUniversal. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations at Sumitovant Biopharma, where she led the strategic integration of corporate branding, digital innovation, communications and advocacy for the parent company and its family of companies. Additionally, Stutts is an accomplished author and leader in the non-profit sector, having founded The Center for Excellence in Life (TCEL), an organization focused on developing underrepresented youth and women aspiring to leadership positions. TCEL’s Virtual Internship Program for underrepresented youth has received nationwide recognition and media coverage. Stutts has been a member of Real Chemistry’s CEO Advisory Board for the past year.

“Creating equitable systems is paramount for our industry, community and world,” said Stutts. “As a result of our long history working together, I know Real Chemistry is uniquely poised to build a new kind of DE&I ecosystem based on the company’s data-driven, tech-enabled solutions, healthcare expertise and creativity. The combination of these differentiators will deliver unique and impactful approaches, ideas and solutions that are in high demand and so desperately needed.”

Stutts and her direct reports, Windross and Hayes, will accelerate and scale strategic priorities which include building out an enterprise-wide mandate for inclusive leadership, ensuring a diverse workforce of the future, and providing strategic guidance and data-driven counsel to customers. Stutts will also focus on diversity in clinical trials, health equity advocacy and will incorporate and expand Real Chemistry’s partnership with Dr. Reed Tuckson and the Black Coalition Against COVID (BCAC) to address broader health equity challenges.

“At Real Chemistry, evolution and innovation are at the heart of everything we do. It’s part of our DNA,” said Jennifer Gottlieb, Global President of Real Chemistry. “In a world in which racial and social justice are among the most critical priorities of our time, the need to further advance and integrate DE&I into customer solutions has never been more urgent nor the demand greater. Building diverse teams and cultivating an inclusive culture that fuels innovation and improves outcomes is one of our five strategic differentiators. Having Mary at the helm of this strategy will help us further organize, scale and deliver on our commitment to DE&I for our people, customers and patients.”

About Real Chemistry

