Real Chemistry Appoints Wendy Carhart as Chief Communications, Culture and Purpose Officer

NEW YORK (July 19, 2022) – Real Chemistry, a leading provider of data-driven, tech-enabled communication and marketing solutions for the health care sector, today announced that Wendy Carhart has been promoted to the newly-created role of Chief Communications, Culture & Purpose Officer. She reports directly to CEO Shankar Narayanan and has joined the company’s executive leadership team. In this new role, Carhart will lead strategy for the company’s communications, culture and employee engagement activities, and her team will advance Real Chemistry’s positive social impact.

Most recently, Carhart served as Real Chemistry’s head of global communications where she successfully built the company’s communications function and led workplace engagement efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. She joined Real Chemistry in 2019 and prior to assuming her internal role at Real Chemistry, Wendy served as a trusted adviser for many of the company’s biotech and pharmaceutical clients, providing counsel on employee engagement and corporate communications.

“Wendy’s trusted leadership has been instrumental to Real Chemistry, and her ability to think strategically and execute with precision is a powerful combination that will be foundational in her new role,” said Narayanan. “The addition of this new role to our C-Suite underscores the importance of culture and purpose to Real Chemistry and we are excited to have a dedicated leader and team to continue to bring them to life.”

Carhart is a seasoned communicator who has worked both in-house and at communications agencies providing counsel for consumer, technology and B2B organizations. Her expertise spans multiple communications disciplines and industries. Throughout her career, Carhart has partnered with many of the world’s leading brands to unite communications, culture and purpose to drive retention and recruitment. She is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, and lives in Portland, Oregon, with her husband and two daughters.

“In today’s new world of work, values, purpose, culture and communications directly impact how we do business and are core to our DNA as a company,” said Carhart. “I look forward to helping Real Chemistry lead and create new approaches to address the incredible shift happening in today’s workplace.”

