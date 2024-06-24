Real Chemistry boosts integrated communications leadership team with appointment of industry leader Sherry Pudloski as new group president of client solutions

NEW YORK (June 24, 2024) – Real Chemistry, a leading provider of AI-driven insights and marketing and communications for the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Sherry Pudloski as Group President of Client Solutions, Integrated Communications. With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Pudloski has a wealth of experience and a proven track record in healthcare strategy, communications, corporate affairs and marketing.

In this new role at Real Chemistry, Pudloski will serve as a strategic advisor to clients and bring her experience and expertise across the entire healthcare ecosystem to develop innovative data-driven solutions to solve clients’ greatest challenges. Her extensive background, including product and corporate communications, healthcare policy, public affairs, investor relations and sustainability, uniquely positions her to add immediate value and insights to Real Chemistry’s clients and enhance its service offerings.

Most recently, Pudloski was Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Seagen, where she was instrumental in supporting the company’s $43 billion acquisition by Pfizer. Previously, she served in various communications, strategy and corporate affairs leadership roles at Pfizer, Novartis, Zoetis and Guardian Life and led Ogilvy PR’s global health practice. Her experience both as a client and leading an agency team provide a valuable perspective. Pudloski will also add to Real Chemistry’s culture of inclusion. At Pfizer, she was the Founder of the N.Y. Women’s Council and served as the U.S. Chair for its Global Women’s Council.

“I’ve known Sherry for many years, and her profound commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare communications is unmatched,” said Jennifer Gottlieb, Global President, Real Chemistry. “Sherry’s vision to pursue ‘what’s next’ in communications at what is a vibrant and exciting time for our industry, and the expertise she has gained from her in-house and client-side roles, give her the unique ability to see situations from the client’s perspective. That is core to who we are and have always been at Real Chemistry, with dozens of former clients working for many years with us. Sherry’s expertise will only further Real Chemistry’s position as the leading commercialization partner to the life sciences industry.”

Pudloski’s appointment underscores Real Chemistry’s senior bench strength in its Integrated Communications team, which is renowned in the industry for its engagement on the most significant launches, data milestones, market development and patient education campaigns, crises, health equity and corporate initiatives.

“I am thrilled to join Real Chemistry at a time when AI is transforming health – from the discovery of new medicines to physician engagement to patient care and communications. Real Chemistry’s leading analytics, digital and creative capabilities make the firm an exceptional partner in delivering health engagement, activation and outcomes,” Pudloski explained.

Pudloski currently serves on the Board of Advisors for Jhpiego Corporation, a Johns Hopkins affiliated international health organization providing services for women and families in more than 155 countries and is vice chair of the Board of Trustees at Maryvale Preparatory School. She lectures in communications at New York University and Georgetown University.

About Real Chemistry

