Real Chemistry expands European presence

LONDON (Nov. 9, 2023) – Real Chemistry, the leading provider of AI-driven insights and marketing and communications for the healthcare industry, today announced the expansion of its European presence with the addition of four new leaders and the opening of a second UK- based office in Manchester. These new leaders will build on the continued global growth and award-winning work achieved by the current London and Zurich-based teams. The new office in Manchester will open in early 2024.

“We have had tremendous growth in the EMEA market since opening our London office in 2009,” said Shankar Narayanan, CEO of Real Chemistry. “We bring something completely unique to the market, offering healthcare brands one partner that combines unparalleled audience intelligence, engaging creative, medical and scientific expertise, and integrated communications across the commercialization spectrum.”

The expanded EMEA leadership team includes:

Jason Gardner, SVP, Head of Medical

Gardner is based in the Manchester area and is an accomplished medical and scientific leader. He is known for fostering innovation and thought leadership, which have been instrumental in driving value for client partners, as well as company growth and industry best practices. A medical communications professional with 25 years of experience in global medical affairs, global clinical development and global network agency roles, Gardner is a member of the ISMPP Board of Trustees and ISMPP AI Task Force and is Chair of the 2024 ISMPP Annual Meeting program committee. He earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience and began his career at GSK and Merck.

Celine Parmentier, SVP, Head of Client Services

Parmentier has significant expertise in oncology, immunology and respiratory medicine. In her new role, she will lead Real Chemistry’s medical and commercial accounts and develop innovative medical communication plans. Previously, she spent nearly a decade at Havas, most recently as Client Services Director. She led strategic initiatives for multiple brands, working with clients to conduct research and formulate strategic plans and unique positioning for physician and patient engagement strategies. Parmentier earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a Ph.D. in immunology.

James Graham, EVP, Executive Director, 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry

Graham is an experienced leader of creative businesses. He has spent over 25 years at some of the world’s top advertising, digital, integrated, and events and experiential agencies, as well as time as on the client-side in the UK and globally. He has worked with a variety of blue-chip clients, including Apple, Bloomberg, Tesco and AstraZeneca. Graham’s experience across media and sectors and his open-minded, problem-focused approach has resulted in notable success and recognition, including two Cannes Lions Awards. He has a degree in economics.