Real Chemistry Expands Partnership with Datavant to Connect Proprietary Pharmaceutical Data to Real-World Data to Accelerate Precision Medicine

August 19, 2021 07:00 ET | Source: Datavant

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real Chemistry’s IPM.ai, the leader in uncovering undiagnosed and misdiagnosed patients via machine learning, and Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare and life science organizations securely connect their data, today announced an expanded partnership that will enable pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to connect de-identified first-party data to IPM.ai’s real-world data universe.

“Our strengthened partnership enhances our mission of accelerating the commercialization of precision medicine,” said Jonathan Woodring, Executive Vice President and General Manager at IPM.ai. “By enabling the connection of clinical trial data, specialty pharmacy data, HUB data and natural history or registry data with broad claims datasets, the journey to diagnosis is shortened, therapies are more personalized, and clinical trials benefit from real-world insights while protecting patient privacy.”

Increasingly, biopharmaceutical companies are advancing gene therapies and precision therapeutics. The patient population eligible for these therapies is often difficult to diagnose, and, therefore, is underserved. Datavant connects IPM.ai’s real-world data universe, which includes over 300 million de-identified patient journeys and 65 billion anonymized social determinants of health signals. Linking these data streams supports the creation of customized machine learning models that will improve the discovery and mapping of the diagnostic and treatment journey of patients with rare and specialty diseases.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies partner with IPM.ai throughout the drug development lifecycle, from assessing the market for an orphan drug to identifying potential patients for clinical studies, to effectively bring treatments to market. IPM.ai’s advanced machine learning models leverage comprehensive granular real-world data assets for longitudinal evaluation. The partnership between Datavant and IPM.ai advances these offerings by enabling life sciences companies to de-identify and securely connect their own proprietary data to IPM.ai’s. These enriched, proprietary datasets will improve the training of IPM.ai’s machine learning models, adding increased precision to the difficult task of identifying small patient populations with acute medical needs.

A recent collaboration between Datavant and IPM.ai supported a biotechnology company’s patient identification program in hereditary ATTR amyloidosis (hATTR), which affects only 50,000 patients worldwide and reduces life expectancy by between 5 and 13 years. A multi-organ disease that affects each patient differently, hATTR is challenging to diagnose. IPM.ai created machine learning models using de-identified payer claims and genetic lab tests, then deployed the resulting insights in provider electronic medical record systems to accelerate the testing, diagnosis and treatment of patients with hATTR.

”As pioneers in identifying rare disease patient populations through machine learning, IPM.ai recognizes the value in connecting first-party data to real-world data for greater modeling precision,” said Travis May, President of Datavant. “We’re thrilled to partner with IPM.ai. to advance life-saving specialty and rare disease treatments.”

About Real Chemistry and IPM.ai

Real Chemistry is a global health innovation company making the world a healthier place by empowering patients to access the right treatment at the right time, equitably and cost-effectively. We leverage best-in-class data-driven, tech-enabled and digital solutions to deliver clear, concise communications, engagement, activation and value across a full range of healthcare stakeholders – patients, payors, providers, caretakers and regulators. For more information, please visit www.realchemistry.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

IPM.ai, part of Real Chemistry (www.ipm.ai), transforms real-world data into real-world insights that uncover the ideal patient and their healthcare ecosystem so that life sciences companies can accelerate the successful development and commercialization of precision therapies for specialty and rare diseases. IPM.ai’s Insights as a Service (IaaS) platform optimizes drug development, clinical study, product launch and commercial operations by utilizing granular-level longitudinal analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning in conjunction with a real-world data universe of over 300 million de-identified patient journeys and 65 billion anonymized social determinants of health signals.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

