Real Chemistry introduces IRIS: a platform for delivering insights on obesity market and GLP-1 therapies

NEW YORK (April 30, 2024) – Real Chemistry, a leading provider of AI-driven insights and marketing and communications for the healthcare industry, has launched IRIS – the only insights-as-a-service platform focused on helping healthcare leaders and other stakeholders act with clarity and confidence when transformative healthcare market events emerge. Fueled by the analysis of billions of data points using Real Chemistry’s proprietary AI, analytics and insights tools, IRIS offers a live dashboard and timely market reports. The reports provide a comprehensive, cross-functional analysis and insights into what’s happening now in the healthcare market and the forces that could shape what’s coming next; including its first detailed view of the fast-moving GLP-1 agonist obesity market.

The IRIS platform offers a multi-dimensional and aggregated view across market performance, market access dynamics, the policy landscape, consumer behaviors and clinical milestones. IRIS also includes unparalleled earned and social media analysis for a dynamic view of the conversation happening in the marketplace, which is essential for healthcare companies seeking to enter the increasingly noisy market.

“If you believe GLP-1 agonists for obesity treatment are just another class of pharmaceutical products, you need to take a closer look at the transformation that is unfolding,” said Rita Glaze-Rowe, President of Transformative Healthcare Markets at Real Chemistry. “No other therapeutic category has the emotional, psychological, physical, clinical, cultural and economic impact that treating obesity brings. This new reality has spurred behaviors that are pushing and challenging the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. IRIS is designed to equip leaders with the continuous data-driven insights they need to understand what is happening and optimize how they operate within and alongside these transformations.”

The first market-level report, titled “GLP-1 Agonists: Signals of a New Era,” explores how the catalyzing forces driving treatment for obesity, the most relatable condition in the U.S., are leading to a new analogue for the healthcare industry – one that mirrors consumer lifestyle industries instead of traditional healthcare marketing and communication benchmarks. The impact of this could be far-reaching across the industry and reset how health and healthcare companies engage with consumers, physicians and patients.

Key findings from the report include: