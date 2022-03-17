Real Chemistry Reports 2021 Business Results

Transformational year highlighted by global revenue of $475 million and 36% growth

San Francisco (March 17, 2022) – Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company committed to making the world a healthier place for all, today announced its 2021 business results. The company achieved revenue of $475 million, reflecting 36% growth for the full year compared to 2020. Last year marked the company’s 20th year of consecutive double-digit revenue growth.

Company highlights include:

Transforming into Real Chemistry, combining market-leading expert services in digital marketing, advertising, creative and communications with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create clinical and commercial solutions to power the future of health care.

Strengthening its leadership team by appointing Shankar Narayanan as Chief Executive Officer, Craig Abolt as Chief Financial Officer and Mary Stutts as Chief Global Inclusion and Health Equity Officer. In early 2022, the company strengthened the team further, adding Brian Gibbons as Chief People Officer, Michael Otner as Chief Legal Counsel and Andy Johnson as Chief Information Officer.

Growing client demand and utilization of capabilities from the integration of newly acquired firms. During 2021, Real Chemistry achieved significant growth of Swoop and IPM.ai, pioneers in using machine learning, artificial intelligence and real-world data to solve big challenges in health care and combine the power of technology with expert health care insights and services. The company’s starpower team led increased influencer and celebrity activations across the industry, bringing Hollywood to health care.

Continuing to play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19 through its partnership and work with clients to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to market in record time. Real Chemistry partnered with leading public health and advocacy groups, including the Black Coalition Against COVID, the Ad Council and the World Health Organization, to drive education and public awareness of the importance of vaccination and champion health equity.

Being recognized as a Best Place to Work by numerous industry publications, including MM+M Large Agency Network, and winning more than 250 industry awards, including a Cannes Lion, Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Company in 2022, and eight Clio Health awards.

“2021 was another year of incredible growth for Real Chemistry – one made possible by our people and our clients who are bringing vitally important life-saving vaccines, therapies, diagnostics and technologies to patients,” said Narayanan. “We achieved these results during the greatest health crisis of our lifetime, and they are a testament to our purpose. I am very proud to lead Real Chemistry at a time when we are seeing tremendous innovation and opportunity in the health care industry and in our own business as a result, and am immensely grateful to our Founder and Chairman Jim Weiss and our leadership team for everything they did to drive our success over the past year. We are well positioned to continue to grow, innovate for our clients and be a great place to build a career.”

2021 also was a year of significant growth for the company as an employer. For the full year, Real Chemistry hired more than 850 new employees, with full-time staff now approaching 2,000. In addition to launching new Business Resource Groups in an ongoing effort to make Real Chemistry a more inclusive place to work, the company continued investing in ways to support its people through the pandemic with counseling, tech-enabled applications and supplemental in-office and home resources. The company also launched a new mentoring program in early 2022, underscoring its focus on continued growth and development for its people.

“The work we do with our clients has never been more important than it is today, added Narayanan. “We are privileged to have some of the smartest minds in health technology, data analytics, commercial and clinical strategy, advertising, communications, medical education and activation – all of whom are helping to solve the greatest health challenges facing society. Our significant history of financial success and stability is unmatched, and we are committed to continue investing in our people and organization.”

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is making the world a healthier place by empowering patients to access the right treatment at the right time. We leverage the best data-driven, tech-enabled and digital solutions to deliver communications, engagement, activation and value across a full range of diverse health care stakeholders — patients, payors, providers, caregivers and regulators.

Our patient-centric approach pairs owned and partnered real-world data sources and proprietary technologies with analytical insights and modern marketing and communications services to solve today’s biggest engagement and commercialization challenges, including diversifying and speeding clinical trial awareness and enrollment, expanding product lifecycles and shortening the revenue curve. From finding patients with complicated or rare diseases to participate in clinical trials to targeting omnichannel marketing efforts to exactly the right audience, Real Chemistry is advancing transformation at the intersection of consumerization, personalization and digitization impacting health care today.

For more information, please visit www.realchemistry.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.